Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned PSB Finance S.A.'s USD400m issue of loan participation
notes (LPN) a final Long-term rating of 'BB-.' The notes mature in April 2017 and pay an 8.5%
coupon rate.
PSB Finance S.A., a Luxemburg-domiciled special-purpose vehicle, will use the
proceeds from the notes to finance a loan to Russia-based Promsvyazbank (PSB,
'BB-'/Stable/'B') and will only pay noteholders principal and interest received
from PSB. The notes were issued under a USD3bn LPN programme rated 'BB-' for
senior issues and 'B+' for subordinated issues.
PSB was the third-largest privately owned bank in Russia at end-2011. Russian
businessmen Alexey Ananiev and Dmitry Ananiev currently own 73.9% of PSB and
might increase their shareholding through a buyback of a 14.4% stake from
Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable). EBRD owns the remaining 11.7%.