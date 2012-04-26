Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Argento Variable Funding Company Limited/Argento Variable Funding Company LLC's (Argento) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) a Short-term rating of 'F1sf'. Argento is a hybrid ABCP conduit sponsored by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (Lloyds; 'A'/Stable/'F1').

The programme is structured to issue euro and US ABCP with a maximum tenor of 364 days to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of USD10bn and as at end-March 2012, had USD4.36bn of ABCP outstanding. The rating is based on the liquidity support provided by Lloyds, the managerial capabilities of Lloyds and the programme's legal structure.

Currently, a pool of 71 assets is funded through the issuance of Argento ABCP and all are fully supported by transaction-specific liquidity for which the main provider is Lloyds. As a result, the rating of the ABCP is dependent on that of the liquidity provider's Short-term Issuer Default Rating.

Lloyds serves as the administrator of the conduit responsible for managing its day-to-day operations. Lloyds' responsibilities include negotiating and structuring all asset purchases, monitoring asset performance, arranging the issuance and payment of ABCP and transaction-specific credit and liquidity facilities, entering into hedge agreements and making funding requests under the applicable liquidity and credit agreements, if necessary. Fitch considers Lloyds' ability to perform these duties to be in line with market peers.

The rating addresses the likelihood of investors receiving the full face value of the ABCP on the maturity date, in accordance with the terms of the transaction documents.

A full credit report for Argento will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.