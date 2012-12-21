(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 21 -
Summary analysis -- Zagreb (City of) ------------------------------ 21-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Croatia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Dec-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
01-Sep-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Zagreb reflects its position as the administrative, financial,
and commercial center of the Republic of Croatia (BB+/Stable/B), as well as
the city's continuing robust budgetary performance and low direct debt.
These factors are constrained by the city's weak liquidity and limited
budgetary flexibility and debt-raising capacity in the context of a
consolidating but uneven institutional framework, ongoing tensions between the
city's administration and council, as well as high contingent liabilities.
Zagreb plays a dominant economic, financial, and political role in Croatia.
With 18% of the country's population, it produces about 31% of GDP. Despite a
broadly stagnating economy, we expect the city's GDP per capita to remain at
slightly below $25,000 over the next three years.
Due to a relatively wealthy, service-oriented economy as well as a gradual
increase of tariffs on public transport and the water supply, our base-case
scenario assumes Zagreb's budgetary performance will remain robust. We expect
its operating surplus as a percentage of operating revenues to account for
about a sound 12% in 2012-2015, although it will remain significantly weaker
than before the global financial crisis, when it averaged a very high 26%
during 2005-2008.
As the central government imposes strict limits on municipal net borrowings,
the city cannot afford to have a consistent deficit after capital accounts. In
our base-case scenario, we expect Zagreb's budget to remain broadly balanced
in 2012-2015.
Consequently, Zagreb outsources its investment program--and concomitant debt
accumulation--to Zagrebacki Holding, but provides transfers linked to debt
service. Zagreb's direct debt, including guarantees that it currently
services, has remained low at about 20% of operating revenues and below 300%
of its operating surplus. However, its tax-supported debt--as a proportion of
both the city's and Zagrebacki Holding's operating revenues--increased to 75%
at end-2011. We expect the debt accumulation of both to slow, while we
forecast the city's operating revenues will grow in line with our base-case
scenario. This means the city's tax-supported debt will likely reduce, albeit
to a still-sizable 62% of consolidated operating revenues, by end-2014.
The city's financial management is negative for its creditworthiness, in our
view. In the years before the global financial crisis, the city rapidly
increased its social spending as well as investments funded via its holding
company, including in risky real estate projects. Moreover, since the previous
municipal election in 2009 the political tensions between the city
administration and the city council have intensified. The city administration
and council have been slower to adjust budget spending to reflect shrinking
revenues, so payables have accumulated and pressure on Zagrebacki Holding's
liquidity position has intensified.
Additional pressure on the city's creditworthiness comes from contingent
liabilities associated with Zagrebacki Holding and liabilities to the central
government. The holding company's financing needs are growing, while the
city's ability to cover the entity's additional funding needs immediately and
in full has diminished since 2008, in our view. Since 2010, the company has
been accumulating losses and covering them with short-term borrowings, and is
now exposed to refinancing and market risks.
Besides that, about Croatian kuna (HRK) 337 million (EUR45 million) or 6% of the
city's annual revenues are payable to the central government as a result of a
contradictory legal framework governing the allocation of shared taxes to
local budgets. In 2012, the central government tried to force the city to
repay these payables in full, but this was blocked by Croatia's Administrative
Court. Our base-case scenario assumes that the city will not be forced to
repay these payables all at once.
Liquidity
We view Zagreb's liquidity position as negative, based on its very low cash
holdings mitigated by a robust internal cash-generating capacity and
satisfactory access to external liquidity.
From November 2011 to October 2012, the city's average cash position was
HRK66.2 million, which accounted for about 17% of its direct debt service
falling due within the next 12 months. We estimate the city's direct debt
service at about HRK395 million, including annual transfers to Zagrebacki
Holding earmarked for debt repayment of about HRK180 million. The city
transfers another HRK180 million under the rent contracts between the city and
the holding company, receivables that are used by the holding company as a
pledge on its debts. In line with our base-case scenario, we expect Zagreb's
cash position to remain low over the next year, but we assume that it will be
able to rely on its robust internal cash-generating capacity. Operating
surpluses more than doubled the city's debt service in 2013.
During the toughest stage of economic contraction the city also accumulated
payables, reaching about 23.7% of the city's annual expenditure by year-end
2011. Nevertheless, in our base-case scenario we expect payables to return to
a sustainable level of about 14% of total spending over the next five years.
We view Croatia's banking system as exposed to ongoing economic contraction,
which is reflected by our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of
'6' (a score of '1' indicates the lowest risk and '10' the highest). However,
we believe that Zagreb continues to have satisfactory access to external
liquidity, especially in the context of its very limited borrowing needs.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that budgetary consolidation measures
applied Zagreb's government may prevent further weakening of the city's
budgetary performance and liquidity, despite ongoing economic contraction.
We would lower the rating on Zagreb if we were to lower the sovereign rating
on Croatia.
We could lower the rating on Zagreb within 12 months even if the sovereign
rating were to remain unchanged if, under our down-side scenario, the city's
budgetary performance and liquidity position deteriorated significantly. This
could happen because of declining revenues, as well as the government needing
to provide additional support to Zagrebacki Holding and return payables owed
to the central government.
Alternatively, a downward revision of our assessment of the supportiveness and
predictability of the institutional framework under which Croatian local
governments operate could also lead us to lower the rating on Zagreb.
We could raise the rating within 12 months if the rating on Croatia is raised
and the city strengthens its liquidity position with cash consistently
covering about 50%-60% of annual debt service. This might also allow the city
to reduce payables and increase transfers to Zagrebacki Holding, thereby
stabilizing the latter's liquidity position.
