Overview

-- On April 24, 2012, TeliaSonera, a shareholder of Russian telecoms operator MegaFon, announced completion of a transaction, which resulted in significant changes in MegaFon's shareholding and capital structure.

-- We understand that MegaFon paid an extraordinary dividend of $5.15 billion and also bought part of Altimo's shares in MegaFon.

-- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings on MegaFon on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after we analyze the impact of the transaction on MegaFon's credit profile.

Rating Action

On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings on Russian telecoms operator MegaFon on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement by MegaFon's shareholder, TeliaSonera AB (A-/Stable/A-2; Nordic national scale /--/--K-1), that on April 24, 2012, MegaFon paid an extraordinary dividend of $5.15 billion to its shareholders. We further understand that MegaFon's third shareholder, Altimo (not rated), sold its stake in the company to AF Telecom Holding (not rated), making AF Telecom a majority shareholder in MegaFon.

The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects our concerns that MegaFon's increase in debt leverage might not be commensurate with the existing ratings. We acknowledge that before the transaction, the company had significant financial flexibility resulting from its sizable cash balances and low leverage, which could allow for MegaFon's debt metrics to remain in line with our previously communicated expectations of debt to EBITDA of below 1.5x.

Our additional concern is the emergence of AF Telecom Holding as MegaFon's majority shareholder, which might negatively affect its corporate governance practices. That said, we understand that the shareholders are considering an IPO of MegaFon, which in turn could be positive for its transparency and corporate governance.

The ratings on MegaFon are supported by the company's well-established business position and efficient operations, as demonstrated by a continually positive operating performance trend, notably in terms of revenues, EBITDA, and cash flow growth. The company's positive free operating cash flow and strong liquidity position further support our assessment of its credit profile.

The ratings are mainly constrained by the company's limited predictability in terms of financial policy and uncertainties related to its corporate governance. They are further constrained by declining growth potential and intense competition in the Russian mobile telecoms market, single-country risk concentration, and uncertainty about Russia's evolving regulatory, economic, and industry environment.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after we analyze the impact of the transaction on MegaFon's credit profile.

We could lower the rating on MegaFon by one or two notches, although the latter is less likely, depending on our assessment of the impact of the transaction on MegaFon's financial profile. We believe that the ratings can be also affirmed.

We will need to meet with MegaFon's management to understand the company's revised financial policies, including its dividend policy and its near-term plans, if any, for reducing its leverage, including the plans for the potential IPO.

In resolving the CreditWatch, we will assess the company's financial flexibility resulting from this transaction, including the company's deleveraging capacity, as well as the impact of the new shareholding structure on MegaFon's financial policies and corporate governance.

