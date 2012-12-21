(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A. -- 21-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Chile

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 83363T

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Feb-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating Chile-based holding company Sociedad de Inversiones Pampa Calichera S.A (Pampa) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." Pampa's business risk profile mainly shows the lack of diversification of its investment portfolio, which includes its equity stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM; BBB/Stable/--), the company's source of dividends. Also, despite Pampa's active trading of SQM's shares, we consider its investment portfolio as less liquid than those of higher rated companies. This is mainly because we believe that covenants on its bonds and its reluctance to lose control of SQM limit Pampa's willingness to divest it, if necessary. Also, because SQM's business is in commodities, its net income is inherently volatile, and so are its dividend payments, given that net income is the basis for calculating dividends. Partly offsetting these factors is SQM's relatively good credit quality. Volatile cash flows and relatively high leverage, resulting in relatively weak coverage metrics, underpin Pampa's aggressive financial risk profile.

Under conservative scenarios, we expect annual dividends from SQM to rise to about $80 million in 2012 and 2013 from $68 million in 2011. We expect Pampa's coverage and leverage metrics to remain relatively stable through 2014. In our analysis, we incorporate both Pampa's and its parent Sociedad de Inversiones Oro Blanco S.A.'s (Oro Blanco; not rated) debt. We expect net debt to operating cash flow of more than 9x in the next two years and dividends from SQM to cover approximately 3x Pampa's and Oro Blanco's interest charges.

We also expect the group to continue actively trading SQM and Pampa shares for profits, which has provided extra cash flows in the past. Moreover, we view the group's ability to reduce its investments in SQM and Pampa as a mitigating factor to the relatively weak coverage ratios.

As of Sept. 30, 2012, Pampa had a direct 20.45% stake in SQM, while Potasios de Chile S.A. (not rated), the entity created as a result of Pampa's spin-off, had owned 6.84%. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2), the world's largest potash producer, has a noncontrolling stake of 32% of SQM. On August 2012, the company obtained consent from holders of its $250 million senior secured notes due 2022 for amendments to remove certain covenants on incurrence of additional debt and restricted payments, and revise other provisions related to the minimum collateralization ratio, among others.

We will continue to monitor the company's financial policies and strategy. Our analysis already incorporates Oro Blanco's debt, which could upstream cash from Pampa, if needed, to pay its own maturities. Significant changes in Pampa and Oro Blanco's combined leverage metrics, such as a loan-to-value ratio of more than 25%, or in the dividend policies could pressure the ratings.

Liquidity

We assess Pampa's liquidity as "adequate." As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had a cash position of $2.6 million. We believe that annual dividends from SQM would be about $80 million in 2012 and 2013, which will be sufficient to pay annual interest of approximately $25 million, dividends at 30% of net income in 2012 (i.e. about $35 million and $40 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively), and annual operating costs of about $3 million.

We include Oro Blanco's debt maturities as part of Pampa's liquidity assessment, as Oro Blanco could eventually upstream cash from Pampa, if needed, to pay its own maturities. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Oro Blanco had debt maturities of $100 million in 2014 and $140 million in 2015. We believe Pampa will be able to cover its own and Oro Blanco's debt maturities--at least through 2014--without refinancing. In addition, we incorporated the following aspects in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile:

-- Its relatively good access to credit markets and domestic banks;

-- A position in SQM B shares worth more than $550 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, that it can partly divest without losing control of SQM;

-- The cash inflows Pampa usually makes by trading SQM shares in the market, although these are hard to predict and are subject to price volatility;

-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company was in compliance with its financial covenants (it has to maintain SQM A shares at 3.0x the nominal debt); and

-- No additional debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates both Pampa and Oro Blanco's manageable debt maturity profile. The ratings may come under pressure if the company's financial profile deteriorates because of increasing debt and a loan-to-value ratio reaches more than 25% (based on the combined net debt of Pampa and Oro Blanco). A downgrade may also occur if SQM's underlying operating performance weakens and harms its capacity to upstream sufficient cash flows. An upgrade is unlikely at this point and would depend mainly on substantially lower debt, offsetting some of the inherent volatility of Pampa's cash flows and its portfolio concentration.

Related Criteria And Research

--"here 5426464&rev_id=9&sid=982055&sind=A&", Sept. 18, 2012

--"here 6881137&rev_id=1&sid=982055&sind=A&", Sept. 28, 2011

--"here 5446217&rev_id=2&sid=982055&sind=A&", April 15, 2008