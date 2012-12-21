Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.'s COMM 2012-CCRE4 Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, which replaces the presale report currently available. The closing occurred on Nov. 13, 2012.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: COMM 2012-CCRE4
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.