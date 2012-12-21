Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.'s COMM 2012-CCRE4 Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, which replaces the presale report currently available. The closing occurred on Nov. 13, 2012.

The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: COMM 2012-CCRE4