EMOT's notes are backed by a revolving portfolio of French and German dealer
floor plan loan receivables, originated by GMAC Banque S.A. (the French
originator) and GMAC Bank GmbH (the German originator). The loans are granted
by the originators to the French and German captive auto dealers of the
General Motors (GM) Group under wholesale financing agreements, to
bridge-finance the dealers' vehicle inventories they are sold.
The transaction is revolving and the term notes only begin to amortize after
the end of the revolving period, which is set to three years from closing but
can be extended if the transaction parties and the noteholders agree to do so.
The volume of the class A to E VFNs is adjusted on a pro rata basis during the
revolving period, to match the sellers' funding requirements (thereby
temporarily subordinating the term notes). However, they rank pari passu with
the corresponding term notes during the amortization period.
The rated notes are credit-enhanced through a combination of subordination, a
cash reserve, and excess spread. The transaction does not have a swap
agreement, so it is exposed to basis risks arising from assets and liabilities
paying floating rates based on different indices.
Our ratings reflect the following factors:
Sector Outlook
We expect that the European Economic and Monetary Union will gradually climb
out of its mild recession in the second half of 2012 and into 2013. While we
still see a 40% probability of a renewed recession in western Europe, our
baseline scenario forecasts modest increases in GDP growth, and at least
stable unemployment levels for both Germany and France for 2012 and 2013 (see
"No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 2012" published on April 4,
2012). In our view, unemployment is one of the key drivers of demand in auto
markets and, hence, in economic health of auto dealers. We set our credit
assumptions to reflect this outlook.
Credit Risk
We have assessed potential consequences of an insolvency of the auto
manufacturers involved in this transaction, on payment rates, dealer default
rates, and auto values (see "Revised Assumptions For Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS
Apply To European Transactions" published on April 8, 2009). We assumed that
the insolvency would be followed by a wind-down phase of six months, during
which the portfolio would see fast-declining payment rates and increasing net
losses. We then assumed that any collateral remaining at the end of the
wind-down phase would be liquidated. We applied additional stresses for some
of the larger dealers in the pools.
In particular, we have sized our 'AAA' scenario using portfolio payment rates
from 18% to 10% (AA: 18% to 11%; A: 18% to 12%; and BBB: 18% to 13%), in light
of the stability of the payment rates in the recent downturn, which we take to
be a sign of the brand strength in the respective markets. Further, we assumed
that in our 'AAA' scenario, the portfolio incurs annualized net losses from
36% to 48% (AA: 30% to 39%; A: 26% to 35%; and BBB: 23% to 30%), to reflect
our assessment of the relative financial health of the dealership, the
standard share of multibrand dealers, and the single-dealer concentration
limit in the transaction documents (set at 2%--except for the largest dealer,
which is allowed 4%, and to which we have assigned a loss severity of 50%). We
assumed terminal losses of 50% in our 'AAA' scenario ('AA': 41%; A: 32%; and
'BBB': 25%) because of the stable markets in France and Germany for small,
fuel-efficient cars produced by the Opel manufacturer. Lastly, we sized
additional losses to account for the risk that the issuer may have to use
principal collections to pay interest on the notes during the amortization
period. In our opinion, this could happen if the interest support granted by
the manufacturer to the dealers as sales support during the first 90 days of
the loans falls away after manufacturer insolvency and, as a consequence,
asset interest collections decline.
Cash Flow
Our ratings on the notes reflect our assessment of the transaction's payment
structure implemented in the transaction documents. As the transaction uses
principal collections to purchase new receivables during the revolving period,
there is a risk of portfolio deterioration through substitution. In our view,
this risk is mitigated by concentration limits on the riskier products and
strict early amortization triggers, which would end the revolving period if
losses exceed available excess spread. Similarly, the risk of depletion of
credit enhancement through redemption of junior VFNs during the revolving
period is mitigated by the early amortization triggers, which inhibit
accumulation of losses. In sum, our analysis indicates that the credit
enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand the credit
and cash flow stresses we apply at a 'AAA' rating level (class A notes and A
VFNs); at 'AA' rating level (both class A and B notes, and A and B VFNs); at
'A' rating level (class A, B, and C notes, and A, B, and C VFNs); and at 'BBB'
rating level (class A, B, C, and D notes, and A, B, C, and D VFNs).
Counterparty
Our ratings reflect our view that the counterparty risk that in the
transaction is adequately mitigated through the replacement mechanisms
implemented in the transaction documents. We have analyzed counterparty risks
through our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting
Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).
Legal
The issuer is a fonds commun de titrisation (FCT) incorporated under French
Law. We consider it to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our
European legal criteria ("European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance
Transactions", published on Aug. 28, 2008) and have received legal comfort
that the sale of the assets would survive the insolvency of the sellers. We
have analyzed the risk of dealers setting off certain gratification payments,
payable to them under the dealer framework agreements, against amounts
outstanding under the securitized loan receivables. We have received legal
comfort that most dealers have effectively waived their right to set-off and
have incorporated any remaining risk in our cash flow analysis at a stressed
rate.
Operational
Our rating reflects our opinion that both GMAC Banque and GMAC Bank have
well-established and prudent origination policies, and ample servicing
capabilities. The originators have been engaged in dealer floorplan financings
for more than 20 years, and we have conducted on-site visits and reviews to
assess the quality of the origination and servicing policies. Our previous
experience from other securitization transactions from the same originator
confirms our assessment.
Given the credit quality of the servicer's parent company, Ally Financial Inc.
(B+/Stable/C), our ratings reflect the support provided through the committed
backup servicer, BFS Finance GmbH, a subsidiary of Arvato Infoscore GmbH,
which forms part of the Bertelsmann Group (see: "Methodology For Assessing
Servicer Transfer Risk In Global Auto Dealer Floorplan ABS," published on Oct.
7, 2009). We have conducted an on-site review of BFS Finance, to assess its
operating capacities and the viability of its transition plan. Based on this
review, we consider that the setup effectively mitigates the operational risk
associated with a servicer-insolvency and servicer-transition scenario.
Credit Stability
We have analyzed the effect of a moderate stress on the credit variables and
their ultimate effect on our ratings in this transaction. We ran two scenarios
and the results of the moderate stress scenario are in line with our credit
stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on
May 3, 2010).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating* Amount
(mil. EUR)
EMOT 2012-1
945.3 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A AAA (sf) 450
VFN A AAA (sf) Up to 150
B AA (sf) 43.9
VFN B AA (sf) Up to 14.7
C A (sf) 28.7
VFN C A (sf) Up to 9.6
D BBB (sf) 23.6
VFN D BBB (sf) Up to 7.9
E NR 146.9
VFN E NR Up to 70.0
VFN--Variable funding note.
NR--Not rated.