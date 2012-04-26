(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - The European Commission's announcement that it will start financial aid talks with Hungary is positive. Nonetheless, the process of securing assistance will be uncertain and the news does not negate our long-term concerns relating to the country, Fitch Ratings says.

Appropriate and timely aid would lower fiscal and external financing risks. This would be positive for Hungary, easing one potential source of downward pressure on the country's rating. This is in line with our base case assumption that the Hungarian government would recognise the benefits of securing multilateral funding, and adapt its policies accordingly.

However, while negotiations seem set to go ahead, the Commission has made it clear that it will closely monitor Hungary's adherence to its requests. Indeed, while it is not pursuing legal action over central bank independence, the Commission decided to petition the European Court of Justice over its two other grievances over Hungarian legislation (those regarding the independence of the data protection authority and the retirement age of judges).

Given that the dispute between Hungary and the EU has been going on for several months and the Hungarian government has often expressed an unwillingness to back down on key issues, negotiations could be lengthy and at risk of setbacks.

The longer-term concerns we voiced when we downgraded Hungary to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' in early January have not gone away. These include Hungary's exposure to the eurozone economy and eurozone banks, its high public and private indebtedness, policy unpredictability, and the scope for fiscal slippage.

Yesterday's news does not change our Negative Outlook on the rating.

The Commission said that Hungary has "taken sufficient action and commitments to enter into negotiations on precautionary balance of payment assistance." This follows the Hungarian government's pledge to abide by EU law on the question of central bank independence, and to continue negotiations on other disputed areas, such as judicial independence, that have delayed talks on the financial assistance that Hungary requested from the EU and IMF in November.

Hungary's rating could be lowered if timely assistance is not secured, or if we see a deeper-than-expected economic contraction, a material weakening in the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation, or destabilising unorthodox policy measures.

A positive rating action on Hungary would require the government to achieve tangible progress in meeting its fiscal and structural reform targets, as well as beginning in earnest to build a track record of policy predictability. We would also need to see an improvement in external financing conditions and a return to sustainable economic growth.