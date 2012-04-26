(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 -

Overview

-- In our view, the Kingdom of Norway benefits from a resilient economy, strong fiscal and external positions, and a track record of prudent macroeconomic policies.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on Norway.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the Kingdom's effective political institutions, fiscal flexibility, and strong net creditor position.

Rating Action

On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Norway. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility assessment is 'AAA'.

Rationale

The ratings on Norway reflect our view of the government's strong fiscal and external positions, which continue to benefit from significant tax revenues related to the oil and gas sectors. Policymakers' long-standing prudent management of this natural wealth, and the openness and relatively diversified structure of Norway's economy further support the rating. However, we consider the relatively indebted private sector to be a ratings weakness. Household debt to disposable income is estimated at 200%; while household assets at 214% of disposable income are substantial, they are subject to market and interest rate risk. In the long term, the government's fiscal flexibility could be constrained by the burdens of an aging society, unless the authorities take further steps to reform the pension, health care, and social security systems.

Higher-than-anticipated tax revenues in 2011 resulted in a fall in oil revenue spending to within the 4% fiscal rule, following two years when the government deviated from the rule and implemented a stimulus package (2.0% of GDP in 2009-2010). Under the fiscal rule the central government's structural non-oil budget deficit should correspond, over time, to the expected real return on the Government Pension Fund Global, estimated at 4%. There is flexibility within the rule to allow the government to stabilize economic fluctuations.

We anticipate oil revenue spending, which corresponds to the structural non-oil deficit, will remain within the 4% fiscal rule in 2012 as the economy returns to trend growth. In our view, the reversion of the non-oil deficit to the limit imposed by the fiscal rule should provide Norway with additional fiscal headroom to address its long-term pension liabilities, helped by the recent pension reform. We believe that continued reform of the country's sickness and disability benefit schemes, as a means to increase labor supply and support the economy's long-term growth potential, would also support the long-term health of the public finances (see "Global Aging 2010: Norway," published on April 15, 2011). Currently about 10% of the population draws disability benefits, making up almost 5% of total general government expenditure.

Substantial revenues from the energy sector and higher tax revenues consolidated at the general government level led to a fiscal surplus of 13.6% of GDP in 2011. We believe surpluses of roughly this magnitude are likely to continue in the medium term, and will be helped by an increase in average real GDP growth. We expect growth will average 2.4% per year between 2012 and 2015, driven by high investments in the energy sector. We forecast the general government net creditor position to average over 100% of GDP through to 2015, thereby supporting one of the most solid fiscal positions of the sovereigns we rate.

The rating is further underpinned by Norway's substantial wealth; per capita income is estimated at $98,300 in 2012. The economy also benefits from its net external assets, estimated at 360% of current account receipts in 2012, which offer an ample cushion against external shocks.

Apart from the long-term fiscal risks mentioned above, we see two key risks for the sovereign ratings. One is that the trend of relatively high real wage growth, coupled with a strong kroner, will eventually lead to a marked decline in the mainland economy's external competitiveness. Norges Bank has maintained an accommodative monetary policy since 2008, and most recently cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points in March 2012, partially to reign in the kroner's appreciation. The second risk is that a sharp fall in house prices--which, after a slight correction in 2009, have been rising--could cause significant stress for the highly indebted household sector, especially if accompanied by higher interest rates. However, this risk could be partially mitigated by high household wealth levels.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Norway reflects our expectation that the ratings will continue to be supported by the country's long-standing political stability, resilient economy, fiscal flexibility, and strong net creditor position. Political debate is likely to continue to focus on how best to use the country's considerable oil wealth. We believe one of the government's key tasks will be to contain medium-to-long-term spending pressures, in order to save for future generations and prevent a significant real appreciation in the currency.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Norway (Kingdom of)

Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA

Senior Unsecured AAA

Short-Term Debt A-1+