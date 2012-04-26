(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 26 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Multi Finance PLC's (MFP) National Long-Term rating at 'B+(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn the 'B(lka)' rating on MFP's proposed subordinated debenture issue of up to LKR100m, as the issue did not proceed as previously envisaged.

The ratings reflect MFP's small size (asset base of LKR990m at end-2011) relative to local sector peers and small franchise. The ratings also reflect the company's recent rapid loan growth, modest asset quality relative to local peers, and comfortable capitalisation in relation to its operations.

The ratings may be downgraded upon a significant or sustained weakening in liquidity and/or capitalisation due to either aggressive loan growth or upstreaming of cash flows. Conversely, an increase in MFP's scale of operations without a significant compromise on asset quality or capitalisation could result in an upgrade of its ratings.