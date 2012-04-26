Apr 26 - Strong used vehicle values and an improving economy are helping to propel prime U.S. auto ABS losses to new record lows, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Prime auto loan ABS delinquencies and annualized net losses (ANL) declined 24% and 11% month-over-month (MOM), respectively.

Positive economic data, including lower unemployment in recent months, resulted in improved loss frequency during March. Prime 60+ days delinquencies dropped to 0.35%, the lowest level in over a decade. Delinquencies were 31.4% lower in March versus March 2011.

Prime ANL improved for the third consecutive month to a new record low of 0.34% in March, besting February's prior record low. ANL were 49.25% lower compared to March 2011. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks used vehicle values, was at 126.2 in March, climbing five consecutive months in a row.

In the subprime sector, 60+ days delinquencies sank 25% to 2.56% in March MOM, the lowest level in just under a year. Delinquencies were 2.7% lower in March versus a year ago. Subprime ANL skidded lower to 4.71% last month, a 29% improvement over February and were 7.8% better than in March 2011.

Fitch expects used vehicle values to support improved auto ABS loss levels through the first half of 2012. Higher gas prices are actually driving consumers into showrooms to replace older trucks and SUVs with new, more fuel-efficient models. These models in some cases are up to 30% more fuel-efficient than prior models.

Fitch's Outlook for prime auto asset performance remains Stable in 2012, while the Outlook for prime ratings performance is Positive.

Fitch's auto ABS indices comprise of $60.10 billion of outstanding notes issued from 118 transactions. Of this amount, 79% comprise prime auto loan ABS and the remaining 21% subprime ABS.