(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 -

Overview

-- 100% state-owned aerospace and defense group Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) has announced a proposed debt issue of up to new Israeli shekel (NIS) 1.2 billion ($300 million) to refinance its 2013 and 2014 maturities.

-- We see this action as proactive financial management that will not affect the group's credit ratios.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that IAI will benefit from both its satisfactory order backlog in the civil and military sectors, as well as some recovery in the civil market.

Rating Action

On Dec. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on 100% state-owned aerospace and defense group Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation follows IAI's announcement of the proposed debt issue of up to new Israeli shekel (NIS) 1.2 billion (approximately $300 million). We believe that the proposed issue's main purpose is to refinance the NIS1.0 billion (approximately $270 million) series A notes due for repayment in two equal installments in June 2013 and June 2014. As such, we consider that the proposed issue will have no material effect on IAI's fully Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt amount or the group's credit metrics.

For the rolling 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, IAI posted fully adjusted EBITDA of $212 million and funds from operations (FFO) of $158 million. Fully adjusted debt totaled $665 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the group will generate fully adjusted EBITDA and FFO of about $215 million and $158 million, respectively, in 2013, and post an increase in the low teens in 2014. We calculate that IAI will post a fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.4x in 2012 and 3.0x 2013. We anticipate that IAI will post a FFO-to-debt ratio in the 20%-25% range in these years.

Our ratings on IAI are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to IAI in the event of financial distress.

We consider IAI to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of IAI's:

-- "Very important" role in Israel's economy, due to the group's range of defense products, some of which are important for the Ministry of Defense; and

-- "Strong" link with the Israeli state, which has full ownership of IAI.

Our assessment of IAI's SACP is supported by our view of its well-diversified order backlog; broad geographic positions in defense markets, which result in relatively low dependence on the domestic military budget; and good market positions resulting from the group's technological strengths.

In our opinion, the group's heavy cost structure and lack of scale--resulting in below-average operating margins compared with peers and ongoing restructuring needs--offset the aforementioned strengths. The ratings take into account what we view as IAI's significant exposures to the cyclical civil aerospace markets and highly competitive maintenance, repair, and overhaul segment, as well as the group's high sensitivity to the volatile U.S. dollar-new Israeli shekel exchange rate.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We assess IAI's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Sept. 30, 2012, IAI had substantial cash and cash equivalents totaling $263 million and marketable securities of $1.06 billion. IAI's high level of advance payments received in excess of billings inflates its balance of liquid funds.

We anticipate that IAI's sources of liquidity will cover the projected uses (such as capital expenditures and moderate levels of acquisitions, and dividend payments) by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months and in full the following year.

We forecast that IAI will generate positive FFO in 2012 and 2013, but working capital financing will depend on the timing of new contract engagements. We also consider that government and other customer financing of research and development supports IAI's liquidity position.

IAI uses its main bank facilities to provide its customers with down payment guarantees. These facilities are subject to financial covenants, which include debt-to-EBITDA leverage, debt service coverage, and a test on shareholders' equity. Some of the covenants exclude contributions from Elta Systems, IAI's wholly-owned subsidiary. We believe that IAI will maintain adequate headroom under its covenants in 2012 and beyond.

IAI obtains its long-term funding from the Israeli capital markets. The group's bond debt has no rating triggers or financial covenants that could provoke prepayment. Short-term maturities are minimal ($18 million in 2012), and the group's series A notes will start amortizing by $131 million in 2013 (refinanced via the proposed NIS1.2 billion debt issue).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that IAI will benefit from both its satisfactory order backlog in the civil and military sectors, as well as some recovery in the civil market. We also anticipate stable EBITDA margins of about 6.0%-6.5% in the next 24 months, which should allow IAI to post FFO to debt of 20%-25% in that period. We consider this level of FFO to debt commensurate with the group's 'bb-' SACP and our 'BBB-' rating.

We could take a negative rating action if we believe that U.S. dollar-new Israeli shekel exchange rates are hindering IAI's operating performance or if there is a significant reduction in defense orders. These events could, in our view, translate into an EBITDA margin of 5% or less, leading to a fall in the group's FFO-to-debt ratio to the mid-to-low teens. A potential negative impact on the ratings is also possible in the event of a material worsening of liquidity; a decline in volume of advance payments; a material ownership change; or the privatization of IAI, which would affect our assessment of the group as a GRE.

We could consider taking a positive rating action if IAI improves its current profitability, and consistently posts an EBITDA margin of close to 7% and sustainable FFO to debt of more than 30%. This is possible if there is a sustained recovery in the civil segment, and the group continues to renew its backlog of military contracts while also executing the orders in the current backlog in a timely manner.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3