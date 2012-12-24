Dec 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Intercontinental CDO's performance by applying our
relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.
-- We have noted a significant increase in portfolio concentration in the
transaction due to deleveraging in the transaction, and have therefore taken
various rating actions on all classes of notes.
-- Intercontinental CDO is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes
loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms, with collateral managed
by Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated
classes of notes in Intercontinental CDO S.A.
Specifically, we have:
-- Withdrawn our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A-2 and A-3 notes;
-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A- (sf)' our ratings on the class B-1 and
B-2 notes;
-- Lowered to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' our rating on the class C notes;
-- Lowered to 'CCC+ (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' our rating on the class D notes;
and
-- Affirmed our 'CC (sf)' ratings on the preferred securities and
combination notes I, II, and IV (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance by
applying our credit and cash flow analysis and our relevant criteria for
transactions of this type. These criteria include "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow and Synthetic CDOs,"
published on Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012.
Following our analysis and since our previous review in 2011, we have observed
that the credit quality of the portfolio has weakened due to increased
concentration risk. The transaction has significantly deleveraged due to the
pay-down of the class A-2 and A-3 notes. Since our previous review, the
proportion of assets rated in the 'CCC' category (rated 'CCC+', 'CCC', or
'CCC-') has however decreased to 0.00% from 15.59%. At the same time the level
of defaulted assets (assets from obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective
default], or 'D') has increased to 23.41% from 3.17%. Credit enhancement has
increased for all classes of notes. At the same time, we have observed a
decrease in the transaction's weighted-average spread.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis
to determine the break-even default rates (BDRs) for each rated class. We have
incorporated a series of cash flow stress scenarios using various default
patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in
conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.
Our ratings on the class B-1, B-2, C, and D notes are constrained by the
application of the largest obligor test, a supplemental stress test that we
introduced in our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria
(see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). This test addresses event
and model risk that might be present in the transaction. The results of the
largest obligor test reflect the materially increased concentration in the
portfolio, compared with our previous review. Although the BDRs generated by
our cash flow model indicated higher ratings, the largest obligor test
effectively capped the ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes at 'BBB+ (sf)',
on the class C notes at 'B+ (sf)', and on the class D notes at 'CCC+ (sf)'. We
have therefore lowered our ratings on the class B-1, B-2, C, and D notes
accordingly.
At the same time, our analysis indicates that the levels of credit enhancement
available for the preferred securities and combo I, II, and IV notes, remain
commensurate with their current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our
ratings on these classes of notes at 'CC (sf)'.
Since our last review, the issuer has fully repaid the class A-2 and A-3 note
balance that was outstanding. We have therefore withdrawn our ratings on these
classes of notes.
The Bank of New York Mellon (AA-/Negative/A-1+) acts as an account bank and
custodian. In our view, the counterparty is appropriately rated to support the
ratings on these notes (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).
Intercontinental CDO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that closed in May 2002. The portfolio comprises euro-denominated
loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms and is managed by
Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC.
RATINGS LIST
Intercontinental CDO S.A.
EUR405 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes
Class Rating
To From
Ratings Withdrawn
A-2 NR AAA (sf)
A-3 NR AAA (sf)
Ratings Lowered
B-1 BBB+ (sf) A- (sf)
B-2 BBB+ (sf) A- (sf)
C B+ (sf) BB+ (sf)
D CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf)
Ratings Affirmed
Preferred Securities CC (sf)
Comb I CC (sf)
Comb II CC (sf)
Comb IV CC (sf)
NR--Not rated.