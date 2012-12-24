Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abbey National Treasury
Services plc's (Abbey, 'A'/Stable/'F1') GBP23bn regulated mortgage covered bonds
at 'AAA', Stable Outlook following a review of proposed changes to the
programme.
Abbey has updated various programme documents to incorporate a total return swap
that replaces the previous 59 asset swaps on the cover pool, with an increased
post swap margin. It has also revised the calculation of deposit set-off in the
asset coverage test to occur when Abbey loses either a Short-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'F1' or a Long-term IDR of 'A'. Finally, Abbey has also
introduced a supplemental liquidity reserve amount (SLRA).
The SLRA is an amount of mortgages sized for in the Asset Coverage Test which
are not subject to the pro-rata requirements of the selected asset required
amount (SARA) clause. The SARA clause normally limits the amount of assets that
can be sold to repay a maturing covered bond to a percentage of the cover pool
equivalent to the share of that bond in all outstanding covered bonds. The new
SLRA feature is not a liquidity reserve, but gives more flexibility to an
alternative manager to select more assets for sale that otherwise prescribed by
the SARA clause. The SLRA increases Fitch's break-even AP by proportionately
more than the SLRA percentage on the programme. Abbey has indicated that the
SLRA will equal to amount of 5% of the cover pool.
Fitch has reviewed the various programme documents that incorporate the above
updates, which were signed by the issuer on 24 December 2012. There is no impact
to the programme's current Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate Risk) based
on these changes.
Under Fitch's covered bond rating criteria, a D-Cap of 4 combined with the
issuer's Long-term IDR of 'A' allows for a maximum achievable rating on the
programme of 'AAA'.
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following
occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two-notches to 'BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 2 (High risk) or more; or (iii) the AP that Fitch
takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
91.0%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which is mainly due
to the Stable Outlook on Abbey's IDR.
The agency takes into account the highest observed AP of the last 12 months
(68.6%) in its analysis, as the issuer's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. The
breakeven AP of 91.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a probability of default (PD)
basis and a 'AAA' rating considering recoveries given default.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the agency's moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap & systemic risk, systemic alternative management risk, cover
pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives. The asset
segregation category was assessed at very low risk from a discontinuity point of
view.
The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 91.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD
basis, which is also the programme contractual maximum AP, and allows for a
two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. It is
higher than the previous supporting AP of 76.0%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has
improved due to (i) the application of the 5% SLRA, which represents an
additional 5% credit enhancement; (ii) the increased margin on the TRS over the
cover pool, and (iii) the application of updated refinancing spread assumptions
lower than those previously applied (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum" dated 14 November 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both floating and
fixed rates and a total return swap is in place with Abbey to transform the
interest collections from the cover assets into a floating rate of interest. The
bonds yield both fixed and floating rates and are in various currencies. Both
interest rate and currency risks are also hedged with Abbey and third party
counterparties. Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a
wind-down situation. Due to the shorter WA residual maturity of the covered
bonds versus that of the cover pool (6 years versus 13 years), based on the
breakeven AP liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the
covered bonds on a timely basis.
As of 30 September 2012, the cover pool consisted of 343,431 loans secured on
residential properties in the UK, with a total outstanding balance of
GBP37.995bn.The mortgage portfolio had a WA current LTV of 63.9%. The WA
seasoning of the loans was 54.7 months. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has
calculated the pool's cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 23.0% and a WA
recovery rate of 57.9%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.