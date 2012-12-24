(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Unicredit S.p.A's (UC, 'A'/Negative/'F2') mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) at 'A' with a Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows a full review of the programme, which is guaranteed by Unicredit BpC Mortgages S.r.l. EUR11.731bn of OBG are currently outstanding.

The OBG's rating is based on UC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the asset percentage (AP) of 79.15% which Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Negative Outlook reflects the Negative Outlook on the IDRs of UC and the Italian sovereign ('A-'/Negative/'F2').

In line with its covered bond criteria, the agency relies on an AP of 79.15% which was recorded in December 2011, since it is the highest level observed over the last 12 months. This limits the OBG's rating to one notch above the bank's IDR, irrespective of the other factors which would enable a larger uplift.

In terms of sensitivity, the OBG's 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the bank's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches. The OBG's 'A' rating would not be jeopardised even if UC's total outstanding OBG were to reach the maximum percentage of 93% of the cover pool allowed under the programme documentation, as this would still warrant stressed recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG assumed to be in default in a 'A' scenario. Hence the breakeven AP for the OBG rating is 93%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time

The unchanged D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component (see "Fitch Puts 2 Italian Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns Outlooks & D-Caps" dated September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

As of 31 October 2012, the cover pool consisted of about 202,000 mortgage loans and the outstanding principal balance of the aggregated pool was EUR20.4bn. In a 'A' scenario Fitch has calculated a cumulative weighted average (WA) frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 20.2% and a WA recovery rate of 74.6%.

Interest rate swaps are in place between the cover asset owning SPV, Unicredit BpC Mortgages S.r.l., and UC to hedge any discrepancies between the interest rate yielded by the cover assets and the covered bonds.

The cover assets WA residual maturity is 11 years, whereas the covered bonds' is 7.5 years. In its cash flows analysis, Fitch has applied its refinance cost assumptions for Italian mortgage loans outlined in its 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 14 November 2012.

In line with its criteria, Fitch has also considered the combined maturity concentration of UC's other outstanding mortgage covered bonds that could create significant liquidity gaps to be refinanced.

Finally, Fitch has factored into the analysis the fact that a non-rated registered OBG paying agent may, in an event of default of such paying agent, undermine timely payment to the registered bond holders.