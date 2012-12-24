Dec 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- DECO Series 2005-Pan Europe 1's class G and H notes experienced interest shortfalls on the October 2012 interest payment date.

-- We have lowered our rating on the class H notes based on our view of an increased likelihood of principal shortfalls.

-- Our rating on the class G notes remains unaffected by today's rating action as we consider the interest shortfall to be minor and likely to be repaid at a future payment date.

-- DECO Series 2005-Pan Europe 1 is a European CMBS transaction that closed in August 2005. It was originally secured against seven loans, of which six have now repaid.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'CCC- (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' its credit rating on DECO Series 2005-Pan Europe 1 PLC's class H notes. The class G notes remain unaffected by today's rating action (see list below).

Today's rating action follows the interest shortfalls that occurred on the class G and H notes on the October 2012 payment date, and reflect our assessment of the issuer's ability to pay interest and principal on the class H notes on future payment dates. Our rating action has not resulted from a change in our opinion of the probability of default and likely recovery prospects of the remaining loan backing the transaction. Our ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal no later than the legal final maturity date in July 2014.

In our opinion, the interest shortfalls experienced on the class G notes, combined with repayment obligations to the liquidity facility, are likely to lead to future principal shortfalls on the class H notes. The priority of payments within this transaction allows for both due and overdue interest on senior ranking notes to be repaid, prior to principal balances on lower-ranked bonds. As such, upon future loan repayment, we anticipate principal losses to be experienced on the class H notes, following repayment of overdue interest on the class G notes.

Our rating on the class G notes remains unaffected by today's rating action because the recent interest shortfall is minor, and we do not consider this class of notes to be at risk of principal losses going forward. Further, we anticipate that the class will be paid all due/overdue interest and principal in full, following the sale of the remaining property.

We have lowered to 'CCC- (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' our rating on the class H notes to reflect our opinion that this class of notes has become more vulnerable to any future principal losses.

DECO Series 2005-Pan Europe 1 is a U.K. commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) transaction, which closed in August 2005. The transaction was originally secured by seven loans. Since closing, six loans have fully repaid. The remaining loan is secured against a single, multifamily housing property in Kiel, Germany. The loan failed to repay at loan maturity and is currently in special servicing.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

Related Research

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

DECO Series 2005-Pan Europe 1 PLC

EUR897.066 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Variable And Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

H CCC- (sf) B- (sf)

Rating Unaffected

G BB- (sf)