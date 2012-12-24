Dec 24 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 6, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings
in Canary Wharf Finance II following an update to our criteria for rating
European CMBS transactions.
-- Following the application of our updated European CMBS criteria, we
have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all
classes of notes.
-- Canary Wharf Finance II is a true sale transaction that closed in June
2000. Various tap issuances and restructurings followed, with the latest being
in April 2007. Seven commercial properties that form part of the Canary Wharf
Estate back the transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit ratings on all of Canary Wharf Finance II PLC's classes of notes (see list below).
On Dec. 6, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings in
Canary Wharf Finance II following an update to our criteria for rating
European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions (see
"Ratings On 240 Tranches In 77 European CMBS Transactions Placed On
CreditWatch Negative Following Criteria Update," published on Dec. 6, 2012,
and "European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 7, 2012).
Today's rating actions, which follow our review of the credit quality of the
single loan backing the notes under the application of our updated criteria
for European CMBS transactions, reflect our view of losses to the junior notes
and their effect on the credit enhancement available to the senior notes.
In September 2012, the issuer reported a loan-minus-cost-to-value ratio of
71.7%, an interest coverage ratio of 1.31x, and a debt service coverage ratio
of 1.00x. As the net operating income from the underlying assets is not
sufficient to cover the debt payment obligations, as of today, the underlying
borrower relies on various dedicated cash reserves set up to mitigate payment
default risks. As of September 2012, the cumulative amount remaining on these
reserve accounts was GBP46.9 million.
The Canary Wharf Finance II transaction comprises a single loan, secured on
seven office properties which form part of the Canary Wharf office estate in
East London. On Sept. 30, 2012, the securitized property portfolio was 96.0%
let. Most of the tenants are financial institutions and international law
firms. The weighted-average unexpired lease term to break was 13.8 years. The
portfolio was last valued at GBP3.2 billion in June 2012.
We believe that the available credit enhancement to each class of notes is
sufficient to cover asset-credit risk at their current rating levels. We have
therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in Canary Wharf Finance
II.
The maximum rating achievable for this transaction under our 2012 counterparty
criteria is constrained to our long-term rating on the issuer's liquidity
facility provider, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Negative/A-1) (see "Counterparty
Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).
Canary Wharf Finance II is a dedicated vehicle issuing securities that are
backed by commercial mortgages secured on seven high-profile commercial office
properties within the Canary Wharf estate (33 Canada Square, One Canada
Square, 20 Bank Street, 40 Bank Street, 10 Upper Bank Street, 10 Cabot Sq/5
North Colonade, and 20 Cabot Sq/10 South Colonade). Canary Wharf Finance II
closed in 2000. Various tap issuances and restructurings followed, with the
latest being in April 2007. As of today, the outstanding amount of notes has
reduced to GBP2.3 billion.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Canary Wharf Finance II PLC
EUR283 Million, GBP3.626 Billion, $579 Million First Mortgage Debentures
(Including GBP153.4 Million Net Additional Debt Issuance)
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A1 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
A3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
A7 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
B3 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
C2 A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
D2 BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg