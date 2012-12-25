(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 25 - Japan's nonbanks are pushing to expand their operations in Asia as they seek new
opportunities to counter a shrinking domestic market, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in
a Japanese-language report published today. The expansion comes as domestic
business slows in the face of a protracted economic downturn and changes in
regulations and accounting standards. In our view, although overseas business
expansion may create new earnings opportunities, it also poses the challenges
of adequately managing various risks that are specific to each market, as well
as financial risks. Standard & Poor's expects nonbanks' Asian operations to
have a growing influence on their business performance and finances as they
expand. The report examines some of the Asian operations at the nonbanks that
we rate. Rated nonbanks include consumer finance, credit card, and leasing
companies.
Standard & Poor's expects the expansion of Asian operations to generally
contribute to enhancing profits at the nonbanks for the time being. Asian
operations generally incur higher credit costs and financing costs compared
with domestic operations. Yet, the costs are well absorbed by relatively high
interest rates, and Asian operations generally have higher profitability than
domestic operations, in our view. However, business in emerging markets that
are considered growth are susceptible to so-called country risks, which
include rapid changes in the business environment. Striving for
self-sustaining and stable revenue growth through adequate risk management is
key for nonbanks to maintain their credit profile, in our view, because
domestic operations are suffering declines in their capacity to absorb losses
with earnings.
Standard & Poor's believes that the rated nonbanks have thus far adequately
managed the risks associated with their Asian operations. In view of the
nonbanks further increasing the proportion of their Asian business, however,
the nonbanks are challenged to boost their capacity to comprehensively manage
country and credit risks. Furthermore, stabilizing funding sources will be key
given increased demand for funds in local currencies. We believe the negative
effects on credit quality could easily outweigh the positives if companies
were to rapidly increase exposure by prioritizing business expansion without
addressing these issues.