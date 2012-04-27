(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Medallion Trust Series 2011-1, a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). The rating actions are as follows:

AUD1,689m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012944) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD525m Class A2 (ISIN AU3CB0173953) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD108m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD54m Class AC (ISIN AU3FN0012969) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the collateral pool remains in line with the agency's expectations.

At end-March 2012, 30+ day arrears are 0.9% of the underlying mortgage balance, compared with Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which measures industry-wide performance, of 1.57%.

"Prepayments have been consistent since issuance, averaging 19.6% of the collateral balance," says Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team. The strong prepayment rates have resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the senior notes. The transaction is currently paying down sequentially with principal collections allocated to paying down the class A1 notes.

The transaction has experienced no defaults and, consequently, no claims since closing in May 2011. All loans in the pool are covered by mortgage insurance from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).