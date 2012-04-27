(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Medallion Trust Series 2011-1, a securitisation of
first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia
(CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). The rating actions are as follows:
AUD1,689m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012944) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD525m Class A2 (ISIN AU3CB0173953) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD108m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD54m Class AC (ISIN AU3FN0012969) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able
to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the
loans within the collateral pool remains in line with the agency's expectations.
At end-March 2012, 30+ day arrears are 0.9% of the underlying mortgage balance,
compared with Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which measures industry-wide
performance, of 1.57%.
"Prepayments have been consistent since issuance, averaging 19.6% of the
collateral balance," says Courtney Miller, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance
team. The strong prepayment rates have resulted in a build-up of credit
enhancement for the senior notes. The transaction is currently paying down
sequentially with principal collections allocated to paying down the class A1
notes.
The transaction has experienced no defaults and, consequently, no claims since
closing in May 2011. All loans in the pool are covered by mortgage insurance
from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).