Apr 27 -
Summary analysis -- Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. ------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
Investing
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Feb-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
20-May-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The rating on Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (Hongkong Land) reflects the Hong
Kong-based property investor's high-quality rental income, the strong market
position and asset quality of its commercial property portfolio, and its
strong liquidity and flexibility. Hongkong Land's exposure to the volatile
property trading business, and its potentially large debt-funded investments
and capital return initiatives moderate these strengths.