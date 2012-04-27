(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' global
scale ratings and 'axAA+' ASEAN regional scale ratings to each of the following bonds issued by
Hana Bank (A/Stable/A-1): Thai Baht (THB) 8 billion senior unsecured bond with a
coupon rate of 4.68% due Oct. 1, 2014; THB8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of
4.11% due Feb. 17, 2015; and THB2 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.49% due
Feb. 15, 2019.
The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations
of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011