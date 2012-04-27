(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable. The rating was assigned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) programme.

The rating withdrawal is due to the trifurcation of the local body effective from 30 April 2012. As a result, MCD will cease to exist from 1 May 2012. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MCD.