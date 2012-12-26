(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. -------- 26-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong

Local currency A/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Dec-2010 A/-- --/--

30-Mar-2001 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd. (QBE HKSI) reflect the implicit support from the insurer's ultimate parent QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE Group; A/Negative/--), of which QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. (QBE International; A+/Negative/--) is a key operating entity. The ratings also reflect QBE HKSI's strong liquidity profile backed by high-quality investments, a good market position, and favorable underwriting performance. The company's moderate capitalization and high distribution costs, and the competitive market environment in Hong Kong moderate these strengths.

We regard QBE HKSI as strategically important to the wider QBE group, given its high integration with the group through the Singapore regional office. QBE HKSI is 74.47% owned by QBE International, which in turn is 100% owned by QBE Group. China Construction Bank (Asia) Ltd. owns the remaining 25.53% of QBE HKSI. The company continues to receive strong support from its regional office in actuarial, distribution, risk management, and underwriting expertise.

QBE HKSI's liquidity profile is strong, reflecting a high level of cash (44%) and marketable fixed-income securities (52%) in its investments in 2011. Equities account for just 5.0% of its total invested assets. We consider its investment quality as high, compared with its peers', reflecting the insurer's conservative investment philosophy adopted from the wider group's investment strategy.

QBE HKSI was Hong Kong's fifth-largest non-life insurer in 2011 based on net premiums written, largely due to its solid distribution network and strong underwriting expertise. The company has a well-developed agency servicing infrastructure and has the capability to underwrite diverse products. In recent years, it has also increased its presence in the international broker market, offering extensive coverage of specialist and corporate risks. Nevertheless, we expect QBE HKSI to remain exposed to the strong competition in the highly fragmented Hong Kong market because premiums are likely to remain soft in the next two years, particularly in the marine and property segments.

The company's underwriting performance has been favorable and consistent over the years. Given its sound pricing and underwriting controls, QBE HKSI is able to attract good quality business. The average five years' claims ratio of about 40% was among the lowest in the market. Counterbalancing this is the insurer's high distribution costs (approximately 30% of premiums written) compared with peers' due to its reliance on agency and broker channels. The company generates more than 95% of its business through agency and brokers.

We consider QBE HKSI's capitalization as modest for the ratings. However, we believe the company's capitalization will remain supportive to meet the regulatory solvency requirement for any future business growth, with further financial assistance from the QBE group if required. QBE HKSI's adequate reserve and reinsurance also support its capitalization. The company's capital is managed under the wider group's capital efficiency strategy, which aims to maintain a steady margin over the minimum regulatory solvency requirement to support growth.

Enterprise risk management

QBE HKSI's enterprise risk management (ERM) framework is highly integrated with the wider QBE group's ERM framework, which we assess as strong. Under its strong risk management culture, the company sets its objectives in terms of both risks and return, and develops online codes with compliance training. It also holds internal audits and annual reviews of risk management to enforce its risk management framework. QBE HKSI reports regularly to the board as well as the regional and group risk committees. The company also sets guidelines and limits regionally, and regularly monitors them. QBE HKSI embeds ERM in most risk-reward, capital management, and strategic decisions. The company has a robust process, adapted from the group's, to identify and evaluate risk-reward trade-offs in order to consistently optimize risk-adjusted returns.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that QBE HKSI will remain a strategically important subsidiary of QBE group. We also expect the company to maintain its good market position supported by its wide distribution network and favorable underwriting performance relative to capitalization.

We may upgrade QBE HKSI if we raise the ratings on the group, provided the company maintains its strategically important relationship with the group. We may lower the ratings if the strategic importance of the company to the wider group diminishes or the rating on the group is lowered.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions for Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Insurance Criteria; Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007