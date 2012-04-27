(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ILSS 1 Trust 2012's (an ABS transaction) pass-through-certificates (PTCs) a final rating as follows:

INR1,488.09m Series B PTCs: 'Fitch AAA (ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable

The Trust had issued Series A and Series B PTCs. The Series A PTCs of INR738.34m were paid in full in March 2012.

The underlying construction equipment loan pool was originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Outlook Negative). Cash flows from these loans along with a security interest were assigned to the trust.

The final rating of the PTCs addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the investor by their respective scheduled maturity dates in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on SEFPL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The PTCs issued by the trust had an aggregate principal balance of INR2,226.4m, which corresponds exactly to the principal outstanding of the underlying construction equipment loan pool as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is equal to 14.9% of initial principal outstanding, which is provided in the form of fixed deposits with ICICI Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable), in the name of the originator, with lien marked in favour of the purchaser.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.