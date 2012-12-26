Dec 26 -
Summary analysis -- Akzo Nobel N.V. ------------------------------- 26-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 010199
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
28-Jun-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Netherlands-based coatings and chemicals producer Akzo Nobel
N.V. (Akzo) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's
"strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
We believe Akzo's strong business profile stems from its favorable business
position and significantly lower cyclicality, relative to other chemicals
companies. Akzo is a global leader in decorative paints and performance
coatings, which together account for about two-thirds of company sales,
complemented by its midsize specialty chemical activities. Akzo's paints and
coatings segments have low capital intensity with a portfolio of major brands,
while demand has historically mirrored GDP trends. In addition, the company
generates about 40% of total sales from high-growth markets, of which 22% from
Asia (mostly China). Key risks, however, are the company's exposure to the
weak economic environment in Europe (45% of sales), with Southern Europe
accounting for an estimated 5%. Other weaknesses include the protracted soft
conditions in housing and construction end-markets and exposure to volatile
input costs.