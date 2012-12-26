Dec 26 -

Summary analysis -- Akzo Nobel N.V. ------------------------------- 26-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 010199

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

28-Jun-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Netherlands-based coatings and chemicals producer Akzo Nobel N.V. (Akzo) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

We believe Akzo's strong business profile stems from its favorable business position and significantly lower cyclicality, relative to other chemicals companies. Akzo is a global leader in decorative paints and performance coatings, which together account for about two-thirds of company sales, complemented by its midsize specialty chemical activities. Akzo's paints and coatings segments have low capital intensity with a portfolio of major brands, while demand has historically mirrored GDP trends. In addition, the company generates about 40% of total sales from high-growth markets, of which 22% from Asia (mostly China). Key risks, however, are the company's exposure to the weak economic environment in Europe (45% of sales), with Southern Europe accounting for an estimated 5%. Other weaknesses include the protracted soft conditions in housing and construction end-markets and exposure to volatile input costs.