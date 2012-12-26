Energisa's "fair" business risk profile reflects the weaker-than-average
service areas of its core power distribution business in the northeast region
of the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2,
local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2). These service areas have lower income
than the national average and are more sensitive to economic swings, and
represent 72% of the company's revenues. Our assessment of Energisa's business
risk profile also includes the higher-than-average demand for power (exceeding
6% each year) within Energisa's service areas; an important improvement of the
company's service quality, which is in compliance with concessions
requirements; the sizable reduction of energy losses, especially at Paraiba in
the last five years; and certain business diversification that has resulted
from the company's investments in power generation.
We expect that Energisa's business strategy of diversifying its portfolio,
particularly in electricity generation, will continue, based on its
construction of a 363 megawatt installed capacity electricity generation
division. We also expect the group to continue focusing on improving service
quality at its core distribution business. The diversification in electricity
generation, which historically has been a higher margin business than
electricity distribution in Brazil, should help offset the possibility that
margins in Energisa Paraiba and Energisa Sergipe will decrease in 2013 due to
the tariff reset we expect to occur that year. The company will likely have
consolidated EBITDA of Brazilian real (R$) 700 million to R$750 million each
year in 2013 and 2014, with EBITDA margins remaining at about 25%, similar to
current levels.
Energisa's "significant" financial risk profile mainly reflects our
expectation that the firm's credit metrics will weaken in 2012-2014, with debt
to EBITDA levels of about 4.5x, net debt to EBITDA about 3x, funds from
operations (FFO) to debt of 15%, and FFO interest coverage of 2x. These
figures reflect our view that the group's aggressive business expansion plan
in energy generation in Brazil will require a significant increase in debt.
The group's consolidated debt levels will likely increase to approximately
R$2.9 billion to R$3.0 billion during the same period, mainly through
long-term financing with the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES).
Under our base case scenario, we include a potential capital infusion of R$300
million to R$500 million (that the company announced on Sept. 18, 2012), which
we view as positive and necessary for financing the company's high capital
expenditure plan during the next two years. Energisa's expression of interest
in acquiring a part of Grupo Rede Energia (not rated)underscores, in our view,
the group's potential for acquisitions, which could potentially hurt the
ratings on the group if it leads to a further weakening of the group's credit
metrics. For the 12 months ended June 2012, Energisa increased its debt levels
to R$2.52 billion from R$1.85 billion. During the same period, EBITDA
increased to R$645 million from R$547 million, and, as a result, debt to
EBITDA ratio increased to 3.9x from 3.4x. Net debt to EBITDA also increased to
2.8x from 2.2x during that period.
Energisa uses derivatives to hedge its foreign currency risks, since
approximately 45% of its total financial debt (about 34% after the prepayment
of U$200 million perpetual notes) was U.S. dollar denominated as of June 30,
2012. We believe that Energisa's hedging strategy has provided it with
adequate cash protection against currency depreciation so far, but exchange
rates have been more volatile recently. For the period ended June 31, 2012,
the company had about 100% of its foreign currency interest and principal
payments hedged primarily through swaps, exchanging the cost of U.S. dollars
plus spread for the CDI (Brazil Certificado de Deposito Interbancario) rate.
Energisa is a holding company that controls five electricity distribution
companies, three in the northeastern region (Energisa Paraiba, Energisa
Sergipe, and Energisa Borborema) and two in the southeastern region (Energisa
Minas Gerais and Energisa Nova Friburgo). The company also controls two
generation company and three small companies for electricity trading,
inspection, and other services. The group distributes electricity to about 2.5
million consumers in 352 municipalities. In 2011, the group distributed 9,956
gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, with captive consumers accounting for
7,328 GWh of the total.
Liquidity
According to our criteria, we asses Energisa's liquidity as adequate, based on
the following assumptions and expectations:
-- The group's sources of liquidity should cover uses of funds by 1.2x
during the next 12 months to 18 months;
-- The company's sizable cash position of R$690 million (excluding
restricted cash) as of June 30, 2012, and our expectation that it will remain
at about R$1 billion through the height of the company's expansionary phase in
2012-2014;
-- The company's adequate access to debt capital markets, as proven
historically; and
-- The company's EBITDA cushion, based on our estimate, of more than 20%
under its tightest consolidated net debt to EBITDA covenant of 3.50x.
The liquidity sources include projected FFO, cash balances, and credit
facilities for new generation projects that have already been contracted for
and will be disbursed to the company gradually. We believe that Energisa will
only invest in additional generation projects if it obtains funding from BNDES
to finance at least 50% of the total investments and obtain the remaining
through the capital markets. We expect that Energisa will use liquidity
sources, including the R$400 million debenture issued in July 2012, as well as
the R$500 million capital infusion it announced on Sept. 18, 2012, to fund
debt amortization for about R$800 million, including the prepayment of US$200
million perpetual notes (which the company announced on Aug. 21, 2012) and
capital expenditures of about R$550 million to R$600 million in 2012. We also
expect capital expenditure levels to remain the same in 2013.
Energisa's dividend policy consists of distributing up to 50% of dividends
that it receives from its subsidiaries or 50% of net income. Under our base
case scenario, we expect the company to maintain its dividend payments in 2013
to 50% of net income, which should result in dividends payments of
approximately R$100 million.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Energisa and its subsidiaries reflects our expectation
that the group will maintain adequate liquidity with a sizable cash position
of about R$1 billion, even though its key financial ratios will likely weaken
in 2012 and 2013 due to high capital expenditure and increasing debt levels.
EBITDA levels should increase and debt levels should decrease after the
startup of the bulk of the company's new power generation projects in 2014. We
expect consolidated EBITDA margin of about 25% and FFO to total debt to remain
at about 15% in 2012 and 2013, before increasing to about 20% in 2014 and
higher afterwards; total debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x in 2012 and 2013, before
declining to 4x in 2014 and lower in 2015 and beyond; and net debt to EBITDA
of about 3x in 2012 and 2013, before declining to 2.7x in 2014 and lower in
2015 and beyond.
We could lower the ratings if Energisa posts weaker-than-expected financial
ratios, such as FFO to total debt of less than 15%, total debt to EBITDA of
more than 4.5x, and net debt to EBITDA of more than 3x, or if the company's
liquidity weakens. We believe that these scenarios could materialize if the
group's acquisitive appetite becomes more aggressive, leading to debt-financed
acquisitions that could significantly weaken its credit metrics, or if
Energisa Paraiba's and Energisa Sergipe's tariff resets are considerably lower
than our base case, therefore negatively affecting margins and cash
generation.
Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the company posts strong financial
performance relative to our expectations, such as FFO to total debt of about
30% and total debt to EBITDA of less than 3.0x, and if it continues to show
adequate liquidity. We believe that these could result from the company's
continued improvements in the distribution services, which could lead to
higher operating margin; the better-than-expected tariffs, as defined in the
tariff resets at Energisa Paraiba and Energisa Sergipe; and the group's more
conservative capital structure, via additional capital infusions or lower than
expected use of debt-finance investments.
Related Criteria And Research
--
""here
ZWTmHl&sid=1012975&sind=A&object_id=7549527&rev_id=1&from=SR"", Sept. 18, 2012
--
""here
9&sind=A&object_id=6881137&rev_id=1&from=SR"", Sept. 28, 2011
--
""here
KtUMDa&sid=983195&sind=A&object_id=5446217&rev_id=4&from=SR"", April 15, 2008