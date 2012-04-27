(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Croatia's USD1.5bn Eurobond a 'BBB-'rating. The bond has a coupon of 6.250% and is due 27 April 2017. The rating is in line with Croatia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which has a Negative Outlook.

On 2 March 2012, Fitch affirmed Croatia's Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-' and Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative. Despite some positive policy steps by the new government, further fiscal consolidation measures and structural reforms are required to boost economic growth and stabilise public finances. Croatia's sizeable budget deficit, high public and external debt ratios, and the difficult external financing environment mean that risks to creditworthiness are still on the downside. Nevertheless, the ratings are supported by its high levels of GDP per capita and human capital, a track record of low and stable inflation, relatively good governance and prospective EU accession, a well-capitalised banking sector and its financing flexibility.