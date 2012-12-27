(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 27 -

Summary analysis -- Kookmin Bank

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Mar-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

27-Sep-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Outlook

The stable outlook on Kookmin Bank reflects our view that the bank's overall credit profile is likely to remain stable despite an increasingly challenging operating environment, characterized by potential pressure on the quality of household debt and ongoing pressure on the corporate sectors, such as real-estate and construction, shipbuilding, and shipping sectors. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Kookmin will likely manage the potential rise in credit costs with current preprovisioning profit levels, backed by an adequate level of net interest income.

The ratings on Kookmin could be lowered if we revise downward the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by at least by two notches. The SACP on Kookmin could come under pressure if asset quality deteriorates beyond our assumptions or the bank's capitalization is significantly weakened, dragging the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio below 7% at the bank level or at the group level.

We could consider raising the ratings if Kookmin and KBFG improve their capitalization very significantly, such as pushing the RAC ratio over 10%, while also maintaining adequate profitability and asset quality.

Rationale

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Kookmin on the 'bbb+' anchor rating, the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as well as likelihood of government support. The SACP is 'a-'.

Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Korea is 'bbb+'. The BICRA score reflects our evaluation of economic risk. We view Korea as a resilient and diverse economy with relatively strong growth prospects and few economic imbalances. Nonetheless, we believe high leverage in the private sector could pressure asset quality in the banking system if a sharp interest hike occurs amid an inflationary environment. With regard to industry risk, we view the Korean banking industry as underpinned by strong domestic funding, counterbalanced by some reliance on foreign-currency wholesale funding. We also view Korean banks' risk appetite as moderate, and the banking regulations comparable to international standards although we regard the track record as mixed.

We regard Kookmin's business position as "strong" overall. We expect it to maintain its "strong" business position given its management and strategy to focus on managing risks amid a broadly stable, competitive landscape within the Korean banking system. Kookmin leads the Korean domestic banking market in terms of asset size, boasting about 13% of total deposits. It is geographically well diversified in Korea, and the bank's nationwide branch network contributes to its strong retail banking business. At the group level, Kookmin also has a strong credit card business, which it spun off in the first quarter of 2011. KB Financial Group (KBFG: not rated), Kookmin's holding company, fully owns KB Kookmin Card Co. Ltd (not rated), which is the second-largest player in Korea's credit card market with a share of about 15% of credit card transactions, by value. In our view, Kookmin's management and strategy risk compares fairly adequately with its domestic banking industry average. After a management change in the second half of 2010 when its operating performance came under pressure due to its exposure to real-estate project financing loans, the bank's profitability recovered in 2011. We expect it to remain adequate, albeit pressured, in the coming two years.

We view Kookmin's capital and earnings as "adequate." Its RAC ratio before diversification and concentration adjustments was adequate as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect the ratio to remain above 7% in the coming 18 months. We also view KBFG's capital as adequate. We believe Kookmin's earnings capacity is moderate and it is unlikely to build up significant buffers, but earnings accumulation and moderate asset growth should help it to sustain the current RAC ratio levels. The quality of its capital base is also strong, with very limited hybrid issuance. In our view, KBFG will likely continue to consider expanding its non-banking financial businesses. If it makes a significant acquisition, the group's capitalization could come under pressure and, in turn, that could weigh on the capitalization of the bank.

Our risk position assessment for Kookmin is "adequate." We believe Kookmin's concentration risk to single obligors is also limited, because its loan portfolio is diversified and comprises relatively small loans to individual households and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). Kookmin recorded a nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio of 1.75%, which is slightly higher than the industry average of 1.56% at the end of September 2012. However, credit losses remained stable in 2012 compared to a year ago with adequate level of provision, and we expect the bank to maintain its credit losses at a manageable level in the coming one to two years.

Kookmin's funding is "average" and liquidity position is "adequate" in our opinion. A large, stable retail deposit base underpins its funding profile. Kookmin also reported a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 105% on Sept., 30, 2012, which is in line with its commercial peer average of 105%. Kookmin's foreign-currency funding, representing about 8% of total funding by the first half of 2012, is lower than its peer average of about 14%, but this could pose a potential risk if the foreign-currency funding environment becomes significantly unfavorable, as the bank's foreign-currency funding is sourced mainly through the wholesale market rather than stable retail deposits. We believe more than half of the bank's foreign-currency funding is short term in nature. We also view the bank's liquidity as adequate, backed by a sizeable amount of government bonds, cash, and interbank balances.

The ICR is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view that Kookmin has a high likelihood of receiving government support by virtue of its "high" systemic importance in Korea, and a "highly supportive" Korean government, in our opinion.

