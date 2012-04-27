(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Edenred S.A. ---------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on France-based prepaid services provider Edenred S.A. reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its business risk profile as
"strong" and financial risk profile as "intermediate."