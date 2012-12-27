(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 27 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 notes' ratings will not be
affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of
EUR933.9m. Following the increase, the total amount of series (including the amortising series)
rises to EUR1.045bn. Fitch notes that the revolving series amounts will be increased
effective 27 December 2012.
The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:
Series 2010-1: EUR27,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR156,900,000
Series 2010-2: EUR27,000,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR156,900,000
Series 2010-4: EUR45,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR175,800,000
Series 2011-2: EUR9,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR83,300,000
Series 2012-1: EUR18,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR84,600,000
Series 2012-2: EUR13,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR63,600,000
Series 2012-3: EUR13,800,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR63,600,000
Series 2012-4: EUR33,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR149,200,000
Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the
maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see Fitch
Assigns 'AAAsf' to VCL Master S.A.'s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook Stable, dated
26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).
Further transaction research is available at www.fitchratings.com.