Europcar's cash sources on Dec. 31, 2011, included about EUR263 million
available under its RCF of about EUR350 million (to be refinanced with a EUR300
million facility maturing April 2015). Drawings include about EUR39 million of
cash drawings and EUR48 million of off-balance-sheet guarantees. Unrestricted
cash--excluding cash located in Securifleet companies dedicated to fleet
financing--amounted to EUR138 million. Essentially, cash is located at
subsidiary level.
Europcar also benefits from various fleet funding facilities. However, we do
not view these fleet-financing facilities as liquidity for corporate purposes
but rather as committed facilities that should be able to accommodate fleet
growth--in conjunction with Europcar's off-balance-sheet operating lease
agreements. We note that the summer season usually has the highest
requirements for fleet funding and anticipate that the use of the SARF should
be significantly higher over the May-August period. Europcar uses the
fleet-financing facilities to finance its rental fleet in all its main
markets, so they are crucial to financing ongoing operations.
Relevant aspects of the group's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are
as follows:
-- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 24
months will significantly exceed its uses, providing the company successfully
refinances its EUR425 million FRNs maturing in May 2013.
-- We expect that net sources would still be marginally negative in the
case of a 20% shortfall in 2012 EBITDA compared with our forecasts.
-- We expect Europcar to maintain ample headroom under its fixed-charge
cover ratio covenant.
-- We consider that Europcar would likely be able to absorb a marked
decrease in demand, notably because of its proved capacity to adapt fleet size
to market conditions at short notice.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating of '5' on the proposed EUR335 million notes due 2017
reflects the subordinated status of this instrument relative to the group's
other debt instruments.
The proposed notes will be initially issued by Europcar Bond Funding Ltd., a
newly dedicated orphan special purpose vehicle (SPV). The SPV will hold the
proceeds of the notes in escrow until certain refinancing events are
completed. Upon completion, Europcar Groupe S.A. will become the successor
issuer. According to the notes' documentation, Europcar will provide the SPV
with a loan for the amount of the notes which would serve to redeem the notes
and accrued interest within five business days if the refinancing events have
not been met by July 5, 2012.
Among Europcar's various bonds, we consider the proposed notes to have a
weaker position than the fleet-financing instruments, as well as the RCF and
senior secured notes by way of first-ranking security on fleet or non-fleet
assets. According to the intercreditor agreement, the proposed notes rank
pari-passu with Europcar's unsecured subordinated notes. Nevertheless, we
believe that the proposed notes are better positioned than the unsecured
subordinated notes, owing to ECI's second-ranking share pledge and guarantees
from certain German and U.K. subsidiaries.
The proposed issue is governed by terms and conditions relatively similar to
the existing EUR425 million unsecured subordinated notes. That said, the new
issue benefits from Europcar's currently lower leverage, with lesser prior
ranking debt owing to the downsizing of the RCF as well as the EUR90 million
equity injection from Eurazeo. Therefore, we rate the proposed notes one notch
higher than the unsecured notes.
For the purpose of our analysis, we assume that the full refinancing will be
executed as planned, with no major changes to the terms and conditions of the
structure.
Outlook
The negative outlook continues to reflect the refinancing risk associated with
Europcar's upcoming debt maturities, in the context of challenging and
unpredictable European capital markets.
If Europcar does not successfully address its refinancing needs in the first
half of 2012, we would likely revise down our assessment of its liquidity
position to "weak" from "less than adequate." This would likely lead to a
one-notch downgrade, with a potential for further downgrades depending on the
company's progress toward refinancing its debt.
However, our base-case expectation is that Europcar will successfully
refinance its May 2013 FRNs in the coming weeks, thereby completing the full
refinancing process it embarked on in the past months. In that case, we would
likely revise the outlook to stable from negative and affirm the ratings at
their current level.
We also believe that, despite the negative effect of the challenging economic
environment in Western Europe on Europcar's operating performance and on the
costs associated with the refinancing process, credit metrics will remain in
line with the levels we consider commensurate with the current 'B' rating.
This includes ratios of funds from operations to debt above 10% and an EBITDA
interest cover of more than 2x. We therefore view potential pressures on the
ratings as primarily related to liquidity issues.
Ratings List
New Rating
Europcar Bond Funding Ltd.
Secured Subordinated Debt B-
Recovery Rating 5
Ratings Affirmed
Europcar Groupe S.A.
Europcar International S.A.S.U
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/--
Europcar Groupe S.A.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 2
Secured Subordinated Debt CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Subordinated CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
EC Finance PLC
Senior Secured* B
Recovery Rating 4
*Guaranteed by Europcar International S.A.S.U.