Dec 27
OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term ratings on Banco de
Sabadell and Banco Santander --counterparties for GC SABADELL 1 and IM
Sabadell RMBS 2--following our Oct. 10 lowering of our sovereign ratings on Spain.
-- Since the downgrades, remedy actions were taken on the bank account
provider and paying agents for GC SABADELL 1 and IM Sabadell RMBS 2 in October
and December, respectively.
-- As remedy actions have not been taken for the swap provider, today, we
have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in GC
SABADELL 1 and IM Sabadell RMBS 2 for counterparty reasons.
-- Both transactions securitize portfolios of mortgage loans granted to
individuals located in Spain. Banco de Sabadell originated both transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings
on all classes of notes issued by GC SABADELL 1, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecario and IM
Sabadell RMBS 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos (see list below).
On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered our long-term ratings on Banco de Sabadell S.A.
(BB/Negative/B) and Banco Santander S.A. (BBB/Negative/A-2) following our Oct.
10 lowering of our sovereign ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (see "Various
Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign
Downgrade," and "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And
Political Risks; Outlook Negative").
GC SABADELL 1
Banco Santander was previously the bank account provider and paying agent for
GC SABADELL 1. Following our Oct. 15 downgrade, Banco Santander became
ineligible to act as bank account provider and paying agent due to the
downgrade language contained in the documentation, that states that the
eligible counterparty must have a 'A-1' short-term rating. Barclays Bank PLC
(A+/Negative/A-1) has now replaced Banco Santander as an eligible bank account
provider and paying agent for the transaction.
Banco de Sabadell is the swap provider for GC SABADELL 1. However, it is no
longer an eligible swap counterparty because the swap documentation states
that the swap counterparty must be replaced if its short-term rating falls
below 'A-3'. In accordance with the documentation, and as Banco de Sabadell's
short-term rating is now 'B', a replacement swap provider must be found.
IM SABADELL RMBS 2
Banco Santander is the bank account provider and paying agent for IM Sabadell
RMBS 2. Following our Oct. 15 downgrade, Banco Santander became ineligible to
act as bank account provider and paying agent due to the downgrade language
contained in the documentation, that states that the eligible counterparty
must have an 'A-1' short-term rating.
The bank account documentation has since been amended to comply with our 2012
counterparty criteria, (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012), making Banco Santander an eligible
counterparty. The new downgrade language states that if the bank account
provider's long-term rating falls below 'BBB-', it should either be replaced
or guaranteed by an eligible counterparty within 60 calendar days. In
accordance with the new downgrade language, the maximum achievable rating in
this transaction is 'A- (sf)'.
Banco de Sabadell is the swap provider for IM Sabadell RMBS 2. However, it is
no longer an eligible swap counterparty because the swap documentation states
that the swap counterparty must be replaced if its short-term rating falls
below 'A-3'. In accordance with the documentation, and as Banco de Sabadell's
short-term rating is now 'B', a replacement swap provider must be found.
CREDITWATCH PLACEMENTS
We have today placed all of our ratings in both transactions on CreditWatch
negative because remedy actions (either to find a guarantor or to find a
replacement) have not been taken during the remedy period defined in the swap
contracts.
We will conduct further analysis to determine how much support these
transactions gain from the swap contract. This analysis could have a negative
effect on our ratings for some of the affected tranches. We will also consider
any replacements and potential documentation amendments in our analysis.
GC SABADELL I and IM Sabadell RMBS 2 are two residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transactions issued by Banco de Sabadell. Both securitized
portfolios comprise mortgage loans granted to individuals located in Spain.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
GC SABADELL 1, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecario
EUR1.2 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A2 A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)
B A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)
C BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)
IM Sabadell RMBS 2, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos
EUR1.4 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
A A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)
B A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)
C BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)