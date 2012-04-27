Apr 27 -

Summary analysis -- ITV PLC --------------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Television

broadcasting

stations

Mult. CUSIP6: 45069P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

18-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B

16-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B

05-Mar-2009 BB-/B BB-/B

06-Aug-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

Rationale

The ratings on U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "significant" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile as the leading free-to-air TV broadcaster in the U.K..

Our view of ITV's "significant" financial risk profile takes into account the potential volatility of credit metrics that stem from the company's exposure to swings in advertising and a less extent to a volatile pension deficit. However, we consider current credit metrics strong for the rating category and we expect these should remain commensurate with the rating in 2012, even in a more challenging economic scenario. Additional offsetting factors are the cash generative nature of ITV's business, and what we view as its "strong" liquidity position. Our view of ITV's moderate financial policy over the medium term supports the ratings.