Dec 27 -
Summary analysis -- HSBC Life (International) Ltd. ---------------- 27-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda
Local currency AA-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 AA-/-- --/--
27-Jul-2006 AA/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on HSBC Life (International) Ltd. reflect the implicit support the
insurer receives from its parent bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp.
Ltd. (HSBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+), in Hong Kong. The ratings also
reflect the insurer's very strong stand-alone business profile and sound
investment profile. We consider HSBC Life's operating performance as strong.
The insurer's moderately strong capitalization, higher reserving, and exposure
to a low interest rate environment constrain the rating.
We consider HSBC Life to be a core subsidiary of the HSBC group. HSBC Life is
highly integrated with its parent bank and provides insurance and pension
business to the bank's customers.
We believe HSBC Life has strong growth potential over the next two years,
given HSBC's extensive distribution network and customer base. In 2011,
in-force business premium grew 26.6%, new business premium grew 26.5%, linked
business grew 21.6%, and non-linked new business grew 28.1%. Strong new
business growth continued in the first nine months of 2012, with a 14%
increase compared with the corresponding period in 2011. We expect demand for
both traditional and investment linked products to continue to support the
insurer's growth over the next two years.
HSBC Life is a dominant bancassurer in Hong Kong's competitive life insurance
market. It is the second-largest individual life insurer and accounted for
14.2% of the market's in-force weighted premiums in 2011. Weighted premiums
are based on annualized premiums plus one-tenth of single premiums. HSBC Life
is also Hong Kong's largest provider of retirement-benefit schemes. It
accounts for about one-third of the market's total assets under management.
We consider HSBC Life's investment profile to be sound, with good
risk-management controls. The insurer's investments mainly comprise bonds,
unit trusts, and equity. HSBC Life reduced its equity holdings in 2008 and has
yet to rebuild them to their former levels.
We consider HSBC Life's capitalization to be moderately strong, reflecting the
insurer's efficient capital management policies. However, the capitalization
is lower than the level we consider appropriate for the insurer's stand-alone
credit profile. HSBC Life's strong risk control and prudent investment
strategy support its capitalization. We view the insurer's financial
flexibility as strong, reflecting potential parental support.
HSBC Life's operating performance remains strong despite a slight
deterioration, mainly as a result of unfavorable investment returns in 2011
and higher reserving charges for non-linked business in a low interest rate
environment. The insurer's return on assets dropped to 0.6% in 2011, from 0.8%
in 2010. Fixed interest instruments dominate HSBC Life's investment portfolio.
We expect new business returns and diversified income sources--from life
insurance and retirement benefits--to support HSBC Life's operating
performance over the next two years.
Enterprise risk management
In our opinion, HSBC Life's enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate with
strong risk-controls, particularly for investment and operational risk. The
insurer employs the same ERM framework and approach as HSBC group's insurance
operations and reports regularly to its London insurance office. It also
reports locally and is compliant with the bank's risk management framework.
Outlook
The stable outlook on HSBC Life reflects our outlook on the wider HSBC group.
We could raise the rating on HSBC Life if we raise the rating on the group. We
could lower the rating on the insurer if the rating on the group is lowered or
HSBC Life's status as a core entity of the group weakens.