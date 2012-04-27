(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation's (KSIIDC) INR490m bond issue at 'Fitch AA-(SO)(ind)'.

The rating reflects the credit quality of the government of Karnataka (GoK), which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the bond. The rating is also cushioned by the structured payment mechanism, overseen by the trustees, for the timely payment of bond obligations.

The GoK's credit profile benefits from its improving financial position driven by slower growth in current expenditure in relation to current revenue and fiscal reforms. It enacted the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2002 long before the government of India and other states.

The latest budget projects that Karnataka's current balance will decline to 0.18% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY13 (financial year ending March) from 0.72% in FY12. Current revenue in FY13 is budgeted to increase by 19.10% and current expenditure by 23.41%. Grants from the central government are a major growth driver of current revenue in FY13. Current expenditure growth in FY13 is fuelled by salary and pension payments, which will be revised upwards from April 2012. In FY13, the proportion of incremental salary and pension payments will be 39.26% of incremental current expenditure.

Fitch expects Karnataka's growth in FY12 to be slow at 6.44% (FY11: 8.87%). Below-par industrial growth since FY09 pulled down real GSDP growth to 8.04% in FY11 compared with the target growth of 11.2% in the Eleventh Five-Year Plan (all India: 7.94%, target: 9%). Although it is higher than the average growth achieved in the Tenth Five-Year Plan (7.74%), the slippage of 3.16 percentage points is the largest amongst Indian states.

KSIIDC serviced first of its principal obligations of INR10m in July 2011 and serviced its interest obligations (July 2011) as per the structured payment mechanism. The remaining principal portion will be equally amortised in FY13 and FY14.

Any deviation in the structured payment mechanism and change in the GoK's credit quality of would trigger a rating action.

KSIIDC was established in 1964 by the GoK to help promote industrial growth in the state. KSIIDC is wholly-owned by the GoK and registered as a non-banking finance company with the Reserve Bank of India. In FY11, KSIIDC reported net profits of INR197.69m, up 29.45% yoy as opposed to 47.98% fall in FY10.

In November 2010, the name of the corporation was changed to Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited from Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation Limited.