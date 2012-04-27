(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway Private Limited's (IRBJD) INR7,000m (reduced from INR9,000m) long-term senior project bank loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The agency has also assigned IRBJD's USD44.4m external commercial borrowing (ECB) facility (replacing INR2bn bank loans) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook on both the loan facilities is Stable. Also, Fitch has withdrawn the 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating on IRBJD's INR396m performance guarantee as it has been released by the concessioning authority.

IRBJD is an SPV, incorporated to implement a 145.06-km lane expansion and capacity augmentation project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis under a 25-year concession from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The SPV is owned by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRBIDL; 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable, 74%) and its 100% subsidiary - Modern Road Makers Private Limited (26%). The estimated project cost of INR17,330m is to be funded by a term loan of INR9,000m (partly replaced by USD44.44m), sponsor equity of INR5,270m and an NHAI grant of INR3,060m.

The affirmation factors in the construction risks as the project is running behind schedule; 56.145% cumulative physical progress has been achieved at end-February 2012 (target: 67.59%). However, Fitch notes that most of the project land has already been acquired (93.22%), and the commercial operations date (COD, December 2012) could be permitted even if construction is 75% complete. The construction risk is also mitigated by a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract with the sponsor company, which has also provided an undertaking to fund cost overruns and debt service shortfall for the first three months of operations.