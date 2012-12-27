(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 27 -
Overview
-- Over the past three years, we have observed a decrease in Russia-based
Alfa-Bank's credit costs and consistently below-system-average nonperforming
loans, and we believe this trend is sustainable.
-- We are raising our long-term rating on Alfa-Bank to 'BB+' from 'BB'
and our Russia national scale rating to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA' and affirming the
'B' short-term rating.
-- Our ratings on Alfa-Bank reflect our 'bb' anchor for the bank and our
view of the bank's adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings,
adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- The stable outlook on Alfa-Bank reflects our expectations that it will
grow at a moderate pace in 2013 and that top-line revenues will remain
resilient, while credit costs remain below peers.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on ABH
Financial Ltd., the nonoperating holding company that ultimately owns 100% of
Alfa-Bank, and revising the outlook to stable from positive.
-- The stable outlook on ABH Financial Ltd. mirrors that on Alfa-Bank.
Rating Action
On Dec. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on Russia-based Alfa-Bank OJSC to 'BB+' from 'BB' and
affirmed the short-term rating at 'B'. We also have raised the Russia national
scale rating on Alfa-Bank to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'. At the same time, we have
affirmed the 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on ABH Financial Ltd., a
nonoperating holding company of OJSC Alfa-Bank. The outlook on both entities
is stable.