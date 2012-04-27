(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of the transaction in light of the latest performance data available.

-- Following our review, we have lowered our rating on the class E notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class A1+, A2+, B, C, and D notes.

-- This transaction is a partially funded synthetic balance sheet CLO referencing a portfolio of bank loans to German SMEs originated by IKB Deutsche Industriebank.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on PROMISE-I Mobility 2008-1 GmbH's (PROMISE I) class E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A1+, A2+, B, C, and D notes (see below).

PROMISE-I is a balance-sheet synthetic asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction that closed in March 2008. Bank loans originated by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) to German small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) back the transaction. Credit enhancement to the credit-linked notes is provided by subordination. The notes redeem in fully sequential order, starting with the class A1+ notes, while realized losses are allocated in reverse order of seniority, starting with the unrated class F notes.