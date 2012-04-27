Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Investment & Securities' (KIS) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook and 'F3', respectively.

The ratings reflect the franchise of Korea's fifth largest stockbroker by revenue, its stable brokerage revenue, and its strong capitalisation. They also reflect the company's reliance on wholesale funding and the cyclical and competitive nature of the brokerage industry.

Negative rating action may arise if the financial strength of its parent, Korea Investment Holdings (KIH), or its sister bank, Korea Investment Savings Bank (KISB), deteriorates materially, and vice versa.

Fitch expects KIS to maintain its strong capitalisation above 500% of the regulatory capital adequacy ratio. However, Fitch does not rule out that KIS's capitalisation can weaken noticeably if it pays out excessive dividends to support KIH or KISB. Double leverage at KIH, inclusive of preferred shares, rose to 147% at end-2011 from 131% at end-2010 after the holding company raised short-term debt to support KIS's KRW730bn right issue in October 2011. Fitch also notes that loan quality at KISB has deteriorated further with a high delinquency ratio of 9.1% at end-2011.

Profitability is stable with reasonably diversified revenue streams from brokerage, broker-loans, wealth-management, asset management, investment banking and trading. Net revenue from brokerage covers about 70% of personnel and operating expenses although fierce competition would continue to pressure its margins. Fitch does not expect profitability, particularly return on equity, to see significant improvement, due to intense competition, limited new business opportunities, and the rights issue.

Total assets of KIS were accounted for mainly by trading securities (58%), principal investments (PI) (7%), loans (9%, of which 62% are broker-loans), deposits (15%, half of which are mandatory reserves matched with customer funds), and other assets (11%). KIS's trading portfolio does not carry much risk; 93% of trading securities are fixed-income securities issued by the Korean government, banks, and corporates that are rated at 'AA-' or higher by domestic rating agencies. Moreover, 88% of trading securities are backed by repo and structured securities sold to customers.

Fitch expects PI of KIS to decrease significantly starting 2013 as 68% of them will mature this year and KIS has no plans to undertake new investments. The balance was KRW1.1trn at end-2011, accounting for 37% of equity capital. The maturing PI will reduce the concentration risk of KIS.

KIS's loan quality weakened slightly although its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was high at 14.4% at end-2011 and 13.4% at end-2010. The high NPL ratio is mitigated by 75% of the exposure being covered by loan-loss reserves (LLR) and by the modest NPLS as a share of KIS's equity at 7.3%. The NPL ratio is high due to its exposure (KRW169bn) to Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. being reclassified as loans under K-IFRS from bonds under K-GAAP. Broker-loans, which form the bulk of KIS's loans, carry low risks in a normally functioning market given the minimum collateral value required by the regulator of 140% of loan amount.

Net funding after adjusting for customer funds (customer deposits and repo and structured securities sold to its customers) is estimated to be just 84% of its equity. Fitch does not expect a substantial change in KIS's net funding structure in the foreseeable future as it has no plans for new investments. Liquidity is adequate, given its assets are of high quality and liquid. The domestic currency, in which almost all of its business is based, also has abundant liquidity.

Its equity capital was increased by 32% through the new right issue to meet the regulatory requirement (KRW3trn equity capital) for its provision of prime brokerage services to hedge funds. However, asset growth led to the Fitch Core Capital to total assets ratio being little changed on a year-on-year basis at 17.9% at end-2011, compared with 17% at end-2010. Its regulatory net capital adequacy ratio stood at 621% at end-2011 and 625% at end-2010.