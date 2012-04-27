(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 27 -
Ratings -- Fosun International Ltd. ------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 35037R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
20-Nov-2005 --/-- NR/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 7.5% nts due 05/12/2016 BB+ 26-Apr-2011