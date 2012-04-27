(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 27 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Leopard CLO V by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on the class VFN, A, B, C-1, C-2, D, and R Comb notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class E-1, E-2, and F notes.

-- Leopard CLO V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Leopard CLO V B.V.'s class VFN, A, B, C-1, C-2, D, and R Comb notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class E-1, E-2, and F notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And Research").