Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the interconnectedness of the Cypriot banking system and the Greek economy has made Cypriot banks vulnerable to developments in Greece, and this will continue in 2012. Cypriot banks' capital, risk profile and financial performance will therefore be strongly influenced by the severity of the economic recession in Greece but also by any potential contagion risks to Cyprus.

Fitch sees rating pressure on banks' Viability Ratings if they fail to improve capital by private means, if funding and liquidity imbalances widen due to confidence shifts, and/or if they make further losses, ultimately affecting capital.

The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank of Cyprus (BOC), Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) and Hellenic Bank (HB) are at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and are based on Fitch's assumption that the sovereign and/or international authorities would provide support if needed. Any further downgrade of Cyprus's sovereign rating ('BBB-'/Negative) and/or change that reduced the likelihood of support could lead to a downgrade of the banks' Long-term IDRs and SRFs.

Fitch believes that Cypriot banks will continue to be affected by their large exposure to Greece in 2012. Attention will largely centre on the performance of their Greek loan and securities portfolios. Moreover, banks' reliance on non-resident deposits makes them vulnerable to confidence shifts.

CPB is the most exposed to Greece, through government bonds and loans (end-2011: 131% of reported equity based on carrying values post impairments; 49% of gross loans), followed by BOC; 25%; 35% and HB; 0.4%; 17%.

Sizeable losses in 2011 due to large impairments on Greek exposures, notably on their sovereign debt, have badly affected capital adequacy. Fitch is particularly concerned by CPB's capitalisation. Further loan deterioration in 2012 could add to capital needs.

Banks' announced capital-strengthening plans include conversion of hybrid capital to eligible convertible capital, share capital increases and sales of assets (e.g., foreign subsidiaries). It remains to be seen whether raising additional capital from private sources will be possible at some banks. If not, recapitalisation would require government or external support.

Banks' asset quality deteriorated in 2011, with regulatory impaired loan ratios of 10.2% at BOC, 13.9% at CPB and 13.2% at HB and coverage ratios above 50% at all three banks. Fitch expects rising impaired loans in 2012.

Funding has been a traditional strength at Cypriot banks, being largely driven by customer deposits, both resident and non-resident, with loan/deposit ratios still below 100% at end-2011, except for at CPB (132%). However, Cypriot banks' funding suffered from their exposure to Greece, which was particularly reflected in the reduction of their Greek deposits. In addition, banks' reliance on non-resident deposits (which typically represent about 35% of total deposits) makes them sensitive to shifts in depositors' confidence. Liquidity regulatory rules do, however, provide some safeguard. CPB' weak funding and liquidity profile is also reflected in its high reliance on central bank funding (27% of total assets at end-2011).

