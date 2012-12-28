(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. ---------- 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 86562M
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Jun-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
13-Dec-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on the company's "strong" business position,
"moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average"
funding, "strong" liquidity, and a "high" likelihood of government support.
The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp. (SMBC), is 'a'.
Anchor: 'a-' for banks operating in Japan
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Assessment (BICRA) economic
risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank
operating only in Japan is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation
of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong
net external balance, which offsets the high level of government debt, and
limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector
is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and
prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking
sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by
generally low earnings capacity.