Dec 28 -
Overview
-- We expect Vietinbank's capital position to improve following BTMU's
acquisition of a 20% stake in the bank.
-- We are raising Vietinbank's SACP to 'bb-' from 'b+'.
-- We are raising the long-term issuer credit rating on Vietinbank to
'BB-' from 'B+'. We are also raising the long-term ASEAN regional scale rating
on the bank to 'axBB+' from 'axBB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vietinbank will
maintain its market position and financial profile.
Rating Action
On Dec. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and
Trade (Vietinbank) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. We also raised
the long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on the bank to 'axBB+' from 'axBB'.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' short-term issuer credit rating and the
'axB' short-term ASEAN regional scale rating on Vietinbank. We also raised the
issue rating on the bank's senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
Rationale
We raised the rating because we expect Vietinbank's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) to improve after Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU;
A+/Stable/A-1) acquires a 20% stake in the bank. We revised Vietinbank's SACP
to 'bb-' from 'b+'. We anticipate that the bank's capital position will
improve to "weak" from "very weak," as our criteria define these terms, after
the acquisition. In our opinion, Vietinbank's more moderate loan growth
following the Vietnam government's credit tightening measures will support the
bank's capitalization in a challenging operating environment. We expect that
the bank will maintain sensible dividend payouts.
We believe that Vietinbank will benefit from the acquisition in terms of
technical support, mutual cooperation, and opportunities for business
partnerships with all the BTMU group companies. Nevertheless, the successful
execution of this acquisition remains to be seen. Success hinges on the
ability of the two entities to bridge the differences in risk culture and
operating norms. BTMU will subscribe to 20% of Vietinbank's shares for
Vietnamese dong 15.5 trillion through a private placement of equity.
Vietinbank's capital and earnings are "weak," in our view. Following the
acquisition, we expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio before
diversification adjustments to improve to 3%-4% in the next 18-24 months from
our initial projection of 2%-3%. We believe that margin pressure due to the
prevailing low interest rates will constrain Vietinbank's earnings over the
next 12 to 18 months. Potentially higher credit costs could also threaten the
bank's profitability as the credit cycle unfolds, particularly given its fast
loan growth in the past few years.
The long-term rating on Vietinbank is the same as the SACP. We believe that
the bank has "high systemic importance" in Vietnam and assess the Vietnam
government as "highly supportive." Nonetheless, we do not factor any
extraordinary government support into the rating because the bank's SACP is
already at the same level as the sovereign rating on Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vietinbank will maintain its
strong market position and its financial profile despite the difficult
operating environment in Vietnam.
We could raise the ratings on Vietinbank if: (1) we upgrade the sovereign to
'BB'; and (2) we raise the bank's SACP to 'bb' following a sustained and
substantial improvement in its asset quality, profitability, and
capitalization.
We may lower the ratings if Vietinbank's nonperforming loans increase sharply,
the company's operating performance is poor, or its capitalization weakens
substantially.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating BB- B+
SACP bb- b+
Anchor b+ b+
Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (0) Very Weak (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average Average
and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)
Support 0 0
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors 0 0
Ratings List
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B B+/Stable/B
ASEAN Rating Scale axBB+/--/axB axBB/--/axB
Senior Unsecured BB- B+