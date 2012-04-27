Apr 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tenterden plc's RMBS notes expected ratings, as follows:
Class A: 'AAAsf (exp)', Outlook Stable
Class B: not rated
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes are backed by non-conforming mortgages originated by AIB Group (UK)
p.l.c. (AIB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. The loans
will be serviced by AIB, with Homeloan Management Limited (HML) acting as a
back-up servicer.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying
collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), AIB's origination and
underwriting procedures, the servicing capabilities of AIB, the capabilities of
Homeloan Management Limited (HML) as standby administrator, and the
transaction's legal structure.
CE for the class A note initially totalled 30.8%, which is provided by the
subordination of the unrated class B note (27.8%), non-amortising reserve funds
totalling 3.0%, fully funded at closing, and excess spread. The reserve funds
will initially only be available to cover liquidity shortfalls but can be used
to pay down the Class A notes.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and
Cashflow Assumptions", dated 16 and 12 August 2011, respectively, and available
at www.fitchratings.com.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings,
prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that each
class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the
related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest
shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.
AIB provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. However, a number of key
data fields were missing or partially completed. These included some data on
borrower income, employment type, first-time buyers, and right-to-buy. In
addition, the interest coverage ratios were missing on the buy-to-let (BTL)
loans. Fitch applied conservative assumptions for missing fields when analysing
the collateral.
The presale report for this transaction, which includes details of model-implied
ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity, will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tenterden Funding Plc