Our assessment that there is a "very high" likelihood of state support is based on our view of GOGC's:

-- "Very important" role for the government, given its mandate to ensure gas supply to the domestic market through ownership of strategic pipelines, its active role in strategic government development plans, and its status as a national oil company.

-- "Very strong" link with the government, given that it is 100% state-owned (both directly and via the fully state owned State Partnership Fund), our expectation that the state will maintain majority ownership over the medium term, the state's involvement in strategic decision-making and the risk to the sovereign's reputation if GOGC were to default. This view is supported by past strong financial support for the company from the government in the form of grants, concessional loans, direct equity contributions, and tax benefits.

GOGC's stand-alone credit profile is constrained, in our view, by the company's reliance on a single contract with State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR, BB+/Stable/--) for gas sales. The contract is currently very favorable for GOGC and the company's profit margin is high compared with those of Western European midstream gas companies. It underpins the company's currently relatively high profitability and operating cash flow. We understand that the contract is binding with fixed terms under U.K. commercial law until 2030, but if the terms of this agreement are amended during the contract period, it could have a material impact on GOGC's earnings. We also note that GOGC primarily acts as a government agent in gas wholesale activities, as it does not have any significant upstream resources or downstream retail operations in Georgia. As such, the company's gas trading activities are not capital intensive and do not require significant investment, and its operations could be fairly easily replicated by other entities acting in Georgia, which could challenge the company's business model.

The ratings are also constrained by expected high investment in a hydropower plant, which we understand was initiated by the government, and related construction and cost overrun risk. This investment is likely to result in negative free operating cash flow generation in the medium term and a rise in leverage.

The ratings are supported by GOGC's strategic importance to the government as the dominant gas supplier to the domestic market. The company has a strong track record of financial aid, currently low debt leverage, take-or-pay conditions in its contract with SOCAR, and high profitability compared with its peers.

GOGC's ownership of two strategic pipelines which generate about 16% of total revenues also supports the ratings, in our view, as they provide relatively stable earnings and cash flows from regulated activities.

Liquidity

We assess GOGC's liquidity as "adequate", as defined by our criteria. We estimate GOGC's ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months at about 2.5x (as of Dec. 31, 2011).

We factor in the following sources of liquidity in the 12 months starting Jan. 1, 2012:

-- Georgian lari (GEL) 35 million (about $60 million) of available cash, although we note that part of this is tied to operations;

-- $38 million (about GEL60 million) available under committed bank lines expiring in May 2014;

-- Cash flow from operations of about GEL101 million; and

The key uses in the same period include:

-- Capital spending of about GEL26 million (excluding the proposed financing of a hydropower plant as this depends on financing availability);

-- Debt maturities of GEL11 million; and

-- Dividends of about GEL42 billion.

We expect GEL to report significantly negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012-2014 mainly because of investment in the planned hydropower plant. However, we understand the company intends to secure financing for its investment program with new long-term borrowings in 2012, which should moderate the impact on liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that GOGC's currently low debt leverage and relatively high profitability will mitigate the risks related to negative FOCF generation, the company's sizable investment program, and potential cost overruns. We view a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4x as commensurate with the rating.

We assume that GOGC's importance for the Georgian government will not diminish, and that the company will retain national oil company status and will not be subject to privatization in the medium term.

We could lower the ratings if the company's liquidity and maturity profile are not commensurate with the ratings, or if debt leverage increases by more than we currently expect. Substantial negative changes in the current operational structure and/or contract scheme would also likely lead to downgrade. Our assessment of the likelihood of timely and sufficient state support would need to be revised to at least "moderate" under our criteria for the ratings to be lowered by one notch provided the SACP remains at 'b-'.

A one-notch upgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a similar rating action on GOGC, all other things being equal.

Ratings List

New Rating

Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation JSC

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/B