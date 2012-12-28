(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We view Italian City of Milan's liquidity position as "very positive",
with strong tax bases that benefit from a powerful economy.
-- We think the city's management is "positive" and that the city has
good financial flexibility.
-- We think Milan will displayed tight financial performances in
2013-2014, along with high tax-supported debt.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' rating on Milan.
-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Italy, reflecting the possibility
that we could lower the rating on the city should we further lower our ratings
on Italy.
Rating Action
On Dec. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Italian City of Milan. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The rating on Milan primarily reflects our long-term rating on the Republic of
Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2). We cap our rating on Milan at the level
of the long-term rating on Italy because the city does not satisfy all the
criteria that would allow it to be rated above the sovereign (see
"Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its
Sovereign", published Sept. 9, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
Among other factors, we think Milan would not maintain stronger credit
characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario. Also, as with any
other Italian city, Milan lacks enough financial autonomy to oppose negative
intervention from the sovereign, such as the abolition of local taxes or more
generally a change in the local revenue structure. In addition, Italian law
obliges Milan to deposit a vast majority of its cash holdings in the Italian
central bank.
We continue to view Milan's indicative credit level (ICL) at 'a+'. The ICL is
not a rating, but rather a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness
of a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no
sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment
of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which
it operates. See "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional
Governments", published Sept. 20, 2010.
Milan's ICL reflects our "very positive" assessment of the city's liquidity
position. Milan has large cash holdings that we expect will remain high during
our forecast horizon, although trending downward. Also, ICL is supported by
Milan's strong tax bases that benefit from the city's powerful economy; our
"positive" assessment of the city's management; and good financial flexibility
thanks to substantial tax-raising potential. Milan's ICL is also supported by
our revised assessment of its management, to "positive" from "neutral", which
mainly is because of our assessment that the city managed some legal issues
regarding a series of interest rate and amortizing derivatives well, redeeming
the interest rate swaps and cashing in about EUR455 million as a result.
Milan's ICL is constrained by tight-although improving--financial performances
over the forecast horizon, as well as historically high tax-supported debt
Our base-case scenario anticipates that budgetary performance measures will
improve. We assume that the city will increase taxes and fees in 2013 while
applying consolidation measures to counteract additional central government
cuts in transfers, and maintain investments commensurate with capital revenues.
More specifically we've factored the following key assumptions:
-- Milan will replace with recurrent own revenues (tax and fee increases)
one-off revenues (about EUR200 million from the city companies' dividends in
2011) and central government transfer cuts estimated at EUR100 million in 2012
and EUR70 million in 2013. We understand that Milan still boasts tax-raising
potential for about 11% of the operating revenues that the city would use to
offset a gloomier scenario of central government budgetary cuts.
-- Milan will decrease operating expenditures, not only stabilize them by
2014 compared with estimated 2012 levels. We anticipate a 1% average decline
in operating expenditures over 2012-2014, because Milan's spending-review
process involving administrative costs, cultural activities, and transfers to
third parties will effectively offset the growing trend of some spending
components, such as service contracts on waste and transport services.
-- Milan will have to self-finance only a limited residual portion of
public works for the Expo 2015 (Universal Exposition) and will no longer have
to use debt to finance the enlargement of its subway network, as it already
contributed its share in 2009-2010. In addition, we expect net recourse to
debt to be marginal, as the city will rely on third-party contributions and
minor own resources, including the planned disposal of a stake in the highway
company Serravalle for about EUR130 million in 2013.
As a consequence, over the forecast period, the city should post an operating
balance of 2.2% of operating revenues on average (versus -1.3% on average over
2009-2011) while deficits after capital expenditures should reach 3% in
2012-2014 (versus -16% on average over 2009-2011).
In our base-case scenario, Milan will not contract new direct debt in
2013-2014. Its funding needs will be covered by drawing on debt already
contracted. However, we anticipate increasing borrowing needs from
non-self-supporting companies such as the transport provider ATM and some
public-private partnerships in charge of building and operating a few subway
lines, which we consolidate in the city's tax-supported debt. Hence, we
anticipate tax-supported debt increasing to 147% of operating revenues by
year-end 2014 from an estimated 126% in 2012.
Our assessment of Milan's ICL would weaken by one level (to 'a' from 'a+') if
Milan's financial performance deteriorated, with deficits after capital
accounts averaging 8%-9% during our forecast horizon 2012-2014, and if
liquidity worsened significantly.
Liquidity
According to our criteria, we assess Milan's liquidity position as "very
positive", based on its "very positive" internal cash generation capacity and
"satisfactory" access to external funding.
Cash holdings have hovered around EUR1 billion since 2010. In our base-case
scenario, Milan's free cash holdings will decline throughout 2013, but remain
above EUR800 million. Thus Milan's liquidity ratio (average cash adjusted for
next-12-months' cash-based budgetary performance) should remain very
comfortable, and cover next-12-months' debt service requirements above 3x. We
base our conclusion on the following:
-- Milan's cash holdings show little volatility on a monthly basis. In
our view, this is mainly due to good collection rates on both current and
capital revenues, which will likely persist; and a good capacity to match
inflows and outflows on the capital side.
-- As Milan is replacing falling central government transfers with own
taxes (and given the track record of good tax collection rates) Milan's cash
flow generating capacity should further strengthen.
-- A part of Milan's cash reserves is theoretically earmarked for
investments. In practice, however, we believe cash earmarked for investment
can be used for debt service purposes because debt service has priority over
other payments for Italian LRGs. Also capital payments are in our view likely
to extend beyond our forecast horizon and unlikely to occur all at once.
Consequently, we do not expect substantial drags on cash holdings as a result
of Milan's investment.
-- As per our base-case scenario, Milan will draw on contracted borrowing
to cover part of its funding needs and avoid a swift depletion of its cash
holdings. Debt service remains manageable and stable at about 10% of Milan's
recurrent revenues in 2012-2014. Debt service is paid in June and December.
Moreover, on the back of improving operating performance, we forecast stable
receivables at a moderate 55% of operating revenues, and shrinking operating
payables to 34% of operating expenditures by 2014, down from an already
moderate level in the Italian context of 37% in 2011.
Given our "very positive" view of Milan's liquidity position, we believe the
city will continue to refrain from using the committed credit line from its
treasury bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). The available credit
line represents 2x debt service requirements for 2013.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Milan mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the
possibility that we could lower the rating on the city, all other things being
equal, should we further lower our ratings on Italy.
With an ICL of 'a+', we currently do not envisage a realistic downside
scenario under which Milan's ICL would weaken by four notches below the
current rating of 'BBB+'. Consequently, we would be more likely to lower the
rating on Milan following a downgrade of the sovereign than as a result of any
lowering of the city's ICL within the outlook horizon.
We see no upgrade potential at this stage because we do not believe that the
current links between Italy's central government and its LRGs allow any
Italian LRGs to be rated above the sovereign. If, in the context of our
baseline scenario, we revised the outlook on Italy to stable, we would likely
take a similar action on Milan.
