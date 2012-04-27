Apr 27 -
Summary analysis -- Lviv (City of) -------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The ratings on the Ukrainian City of Lviv reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' base-case expectation that, through asset sales, the city will
accumulate sufficient cash in advance, in a special fund, to repay its
Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 50 million (about $6.2 million) bond due in July and
its UAH42 million bond due in December 2012. The ratings also reflect our view
of the city's low financial flexibility within Ukraine's system of
interbudgetary relations and ongoing expenditure pressures. Additional
constraints are the city's "very negative" liquidity, as defined in our
criteria; what we see as a weak credit culture, reflected in nonpayment on
guarantees; and low wealth levels in an international context.