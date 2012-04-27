Apr 27 -

Summary analysis -- Lviv (City of) -------------------------------- 27-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

24-Oct-2008 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on the Ukrainian City of Lviv reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case expectation that, through asset sales, the city will accumulate sufficient cash in advance, in a special fund, to repay its Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 50 million (about $6.2 million) bond due in July and its UAH42 million bond due in December 2012. The ratings also reflect our view of the city's low financial flexibility within Ukraine's system of interbudgetary relations and ongoing expenditure pressures. Additional constraints are the city's "very negative" liquidity, as defined in our criteria; what we see as a weak credit culture, reflected in nonpayment on guarantees; and low wealth levels in an international context.