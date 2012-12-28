(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 -

Summary analysis -- Friuli-Venezia Giulia (Autonomous Region of) -- 28-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

23-Sep-2011 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Guilia (FVG) primarily reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' long-term rating on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2).

We cap our long-term rating on FVG at the level of the long-term rating on Italy because the region does not fulfill all the conditions that would enable us to rate it above the sovereign under our criteria (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Among other reasons for not rating this entity above the sovereign, we note that FVG is legally obliged to hold its liquidity at the Bank of Italy.

We have revised FVG's indicative credit level (ICL) to 'aa-' from 'aa'. The ICL is not a rating but a means of assessing the intrinsic creditworthiness of a local or regional government (LRG) under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework in which it operates. (For further details, see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010.)

Our reassessment of FVG's ICL factors in our view that the institutional framework for Italian special-status regions has gradually become a greater constraint since the start of the economic crisis. Central government intervention has hampered our view of predictability of the institutional framework for special-status regions, which we previously considered to be superior versus normal-status regions. We no longer consider that special-status regions are more able to oppose reforms affecting their financial positions, as they are subject to increasingly stringent limits on expenditures through the national stability pact. The central government has also now requested they contribute to shared taxes. We have therefore aligned our institutional framework score for Italy's special-status regions with that on its normal-status regions, at "evolving but sound."

Our revision of FVG's ICL to 'aa-' also takes into account our revised economic and fiscal flexibility scores for the region. FVG, like all Italian regions, is exposed to the country's deteriorating economy and has little flexibility to raise revenues. We forecast a 2.4% fall in Italy's GDP in 2012, and a 0.7% drop in 2013. The central government's continued cuts in revenue transfers to FVG will, in our view, lead the region to increase taxes, which will in turn reduce its future tax revenue flexibility.

Strong fundamentals still underpin FVG's intrinsic creditworthiness. Its financial managers have a track record of budgetary discipline, which, in our view, is likely to persist. The region also has ample liquidity and a very low debt burden, which should continue to shrink thanks to disciplined budgetary performance.

In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we think FVG will weather Italy's recession with no major impact on its budget. We expect that its operating margins will shrink moderately to an average of 9.4% of annual operating revenues in the period from 13.4% in 2011. We anticipate a cut in operating expenditures of some 0.6%, which is slightly lower than our projection of a modest 1.9% decrease in operating revenue. We believe the slight revenue decline will stem mainly from FVG's contracting GDP in 2012 and 2013--likely to be in line with Italy's according by our estimates--and from FVG's transfer of some tax proceeds to central government over 2012-2014.

We anticipate that FVG's deficits after capital accounts will average about 6.9% of total revenues over 2012-2014 (compared with a 2.6% deficit in 2011), because of diminishing operating margins. However, under our base case, this won't push up debt because we expect slight surpluses after capital expenditures in cash terms, thanks to FVG's traditionally high revenue collection rates. Consequently, FGV's outstanding debt will continue to decline and tax-supported debt is, in our view, poised to remain below 20% of operating revenues by 2014.

Our forecast factors in our view that FVG will abide by the rules under Italy's stability pact, and achieve its own debt reduction targets, given its track record of prudent financial management.

We could revise down FVG's ICL by one notch under our downside scenario, if the following two conditions occurred:

-- The region's GDP fell sharply, triggering a strong decline in accrual operating revenues (as was the case in 2009), and weakening FVG's budgetary performance and lifting its debt above 30% of operating revenues; and

-- Liquidity underwent severe stress, either following a sharp reduction of collection rates or because the central government, under its own liquidity squeeze, blocked the use of FVG's liquidity held at the Bank of Italy. At this stage, we think our downside scenario is not likely to materialize, given our current forecast for Italian GDP and our long-term rating of 'BBB+' on Italy.

Liquidity

FVG has a "very positive" liquidity position, in our opinion. Since 2009, regional liquidity at yearend has covered more than 500% of total debt service due the following year, compared with an average of 40% over 2003-2008. Access to external liquidity is "satisfactory" as our criteria define this term.

We forecast that FVG's liquidity over 2012-2014 will remain as robust as in 2011. This assumption hinges on Italy's new transfer mechanism for taxes shared with regions, which have represented the bulk of FVG's revenues since 2009. The central government's collection agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) now collects and transfers shared tax receipts directly to FVG, instead of first passing them through central government accounts. FGV's shared tax proceeds now arrive sooner in its own treasury accounts at the Bank of Italy. The regional government's receivables should remain low, provided its liquidity doesn't undergo stress.

This new transfer mechanism has boosted FVG's liquidity reserves at the Bank of Italy and enabled the region to cover the large deficit after capital accounts that it posted in 2009--almost 20% of total revenues versus an average of 5% over 2003-2008.

FVG can also access a liquidity line worth approximately EUR500 million provided by its pool of banks headed by UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2). This covers more than 100% of its annual debt service.

FVG's debt service is moderate and is slowly decreasing. We forecast that its debt service will remain between 5.5% and 6.5% of operating revenues over 2012-2014, in line with 2011 levels and below the 8% reported in 2009. The region repays its debt in two equal installments in June and December.

Outlook

The negative outlook on FVG mirrors that on Italy. The outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating on FVG, all other things being equal, if we lowered our rating on Italy.

Given the strong fundamentals that support FVG's ICL, we currently do not envisage a realistic downgrade scenario based on a weakening of FVG's intrinsic creditworthiness over the coming two years. Rather, we would most likely lower our rating on the region following a potential downgrade of the sovereign.

If we revised our outlook on Italy to stable from negative, we would probably take the same action on FVG.

