BRIEF-Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of Sun Life Financial
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Rosgosstrakh OOO --------------------------------------- 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency BB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 BB-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Stable 28-Dec-2012
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adage Capital Partners reports a passive stake of 5.56 pct in Aevi Genomic Medicine, as of May 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: